Tata Safari Gold Edition Launched In India At Rs. 21.89 Lakh

Tata Safari Gold Edition will debut at the second leg of the VIVO IPL 2021 in Dubai and is offered in White Gold and Black Gold choices

Ahead of the festive season, Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the Safari Gold Edition in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The White Gold is derived from the Frost White body paint with black and white contrast while the black roof adds to the unique two-tone appearance. It is accentuated by the gleaming Mont Blanc Marble finish mid pad with gold colour accents.

The Black Gold, on the other hand, comes with an intense Coffee Bean inspired Black exterior boasting radiant golden accents on the outside with Dark Marble finish mid pad and golden flourishes throughout the cabin to elevate its visual appeal. Some of the other interior highlights are Oyster White Diamond Quilted leather seats offering ventilation for the first and second rows.

The equipment list also comprises a wireless charger, air purifier, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay compatibility over Wifi and so on. As we previously said, the Tata Safari Gold Edition will make its debut at the VIVO IPL 2021 in Dubai. To make matters more interesting, the homegrown manufacturer has also introduced the ‘Safari Gold Hit Challenge’ for this season.

Every time a batsman hits a six and the ball lands on either the car or the car display podium or the Safari Gold LED commercial board, Tata Motors has planned to contribute Rs. 2 lakh to The Akshaya Patra Foundation – an NGO foundation doing work towards the health crisis relief throughout the country.

Speaking on the launch of the Tata Safari Gold Edition, Vivek Srivatsa, Head – Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Staying true to its DNA and in line with our New Forever philosophy, Safari #Gold is a vision of luxury and opulence. With a rich mix of exquisite design elements added on the exteriors and interiors, this special version is equipped with top of the line features, heightening the sense of comfort and indulgence for an effortless driving experience.”

Tata launched the three-row Safari SUV earlier this year and it has been well received amongst customers. Within five months of its market presence, the midsize SUV has gone past the 10,000 unit sales market and the Gold Edition will be displayed across stadiums conducting the second leg of the VIVO IPL 2021 season in Dubai.

The Tata Safari Gold Edition also gets a set of 18-inch Charcoal black alloy wheels. Besides its launch, the company has also said that it is extending premium features such as the wireless charger, air purifier and Android Auto/ Apple Car Play over Wi-Fi in the existing variants of the Safari range including the Adventure Persona edition.