Tata Safari Facelift To Come With Big Changes – Top 5 Things

Tata Safari facelift will be offered with a long list of important changes including ADAS and a new dashboard layout

The Tata Safari facelift was recently spied testing in the country with heavy camouflage and is likely to make its debut later this year. The test mule featured similar styling as the Harreir EV concept which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. In addition to the updated style language, the new Tata Safari will also boast a long list of changes including a revised features list and updated powertrain options.

1. New Design:

For starters, the new Safari facelift is likely to feature a split headlamp design with top-mounted full-width LED. The headlamps too feature a new vertical layout and are placed towards the edges. Likewise, it will get a new front grille and other sterling changes as seen on the Harrier EV concept.

2. New Rear End:

The side profile however will continue to feature a similar design but will ride on new twin five-spoke alloy wheels. The SUV will also get revised rear styling which will be largely dominated by slim connected tail lamps and a tweaked rear bumper.

3. Interior:

Inside, the Safari facelift will get an updated dashboard layout with a new and larger infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity. The new instrument cluster will also be replaced with a new 7.0-inch instrument cluster. Other features on offer will include ventilated front seats, wireless charging, powered seat adjustment, a large sunroof, steering-mounted controls, mobile connectivity features, and more.

4. Safety Features:

On the safety front, the new Tata Safari will be offered with an ADAS safety suite which includes features like forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and lane change alert. Other than this, the SUV will also get features like a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control and panic brake alert.

5. Performance:

Powering the SUV will be the same 2.0L diesel engine that we get with the current iteration. This engine churns out a peak power and torque output of 170 hp and 350 Nm respectively. Two gearbox options are on offer for the buyers – a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The Indian carmaker might also offer the new Safari with its new 1.5L turbo petrol engine that produces 170 hp and 280 Nm of torque.