Tata Safari Facelift Spied Once Again On The Streets Of Pune

The upcoming Tata Safari facelift is expected to go on sale in India later this year, with design changes and likely a new engine option

Tata Motors is planning to give its flagship model – Safari – a midlife facelift soon. The updated model has been undergoing aggressive road testing, and a few spy shots are already doing rounds online. New spy pictures of the Tata Safari facelift have recently emerged on the internet, giving us a surprisingly clear look at the SUV’s side and rear profiles.

In these pictures, we see that the SUV will get a new set of alloy wheels, which look classy and premium. The vehicle is heavily disguised, but we do see that the taillamp design remains unchanged. We can’t decipher any other changes on the test mule, although we do expect the bumpers to be different.

We also get a partial look at the front end of the test mule in these pictures. The split headlamp design will be revised, featuring a long LED DRL stretching across the nose and revamped main headlamp units. It also seems like the SUV gets makeshift headlights, indicating that the vehicle is far from production-ready at the moment.

The spy picture here of the upcoming Tata Safari facelift’s interior shows the infotainment touchscreen. Thanks to previous spy shots, we know that the SUV will get a new gearshift lever, an updated centre console, and new integrated controls for the steering wheel. We expect the facelifted Safari to get new upholstery options as well, to keep things fresh.

The equipment list would more or less remain unchanged, with features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a panoramic sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, power-adjustable front ventilated seats, an air purifier, and connected car technology. We also expect the SUV to get new paint options, including dual-tone options.

The 2.0L turbo-diesel engine (168 bhp) will be carried forward unchanged, as will be the transmission options – a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. As per reports, the new Safari facelift (and Harrier facelift) will get a 1.5L turo-petrol engine option, which should make the SUV range more affordable for shoppers.