Tata Safari EV Rendered Giving Glimpse Of A Possible Future

Seven-seater Tata Safari EV could become a reality in the future and is expected to be based on the Ziptron technology

Tata Motors introduced the Nexon EV just over a year ago and it emerged as the best-selling electric vehicle in the country in 2020. Encouraged by the good reception amongst customers, the homegrown manufacturer is expected to launch expand its EV range further in the near future. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata showcased the near-production Altroz EV and it will reportedly debut in H2 2021 or in 2022.

In a recent interview, Shailesh Chandra, President, Tata Motors spoke about the “candidates for electric” as the recently launched Safari and the upcoming HBX concept based micro SUV were brought into the equation. The Nexon EV is the first model based on the Ziptron technology and it will power a range of future zero-emission Tata vehicles.

Tata currently has the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform pertaining to the compact models while the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture pertains to the premium series of passenger vehicles including the Harrier and its seven-seater iteration, the Safari. The OMEGA-ARC is derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform and is modular enough to accommodate different powertrain solutions.

For instance, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque and Jaguar E-Pace are offered in PHEV or mild-hybrid forms and it is currently unknown whether Tata will opt for a full-hybrid solution to the Safari or make it go all-electric. The Tata Safari EV has been rendered with blue metallic body paint and a white roof with black pillars giving a triple tone appearance.

Based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, the Tata Safari electric SUV rides on newly designed wheels and the charging port can be seen at the frontal portion in the rendering as the Tata badge mounted on the closed-off grille lifts to allow access. The blue accented tri-arrow pattern in the lower part of the bumper adds distinction.

The Tata Safari EV could become a reality in the coming years and it could boast of a claimed range in excess of 300 km as in the Nexon EV.