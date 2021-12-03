Tata Safari Dark Edition To Arrive In Early 2022 – Report

The upcoming Tata Safari Dark Edition will get an all-black exterior and interior treatment, similar to the Harrier Dark Edition

Tata Motors has been enjoying a lot of success in the Indian car market lately, thanks to its ‘New Forever’ range of cars. To capitalise on the success of its existing vehicles, the manufacturer has also launched special edition versions of them. This strategy surely seems to be working, as Tata keeps on introducing new versions every now and then.

As per a recent report, Tata Safari is set to get a Dark Edition version early next year, similar to the Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier. The Dark Edition Safari will feature an all-black exterior, including a blacked-out front grille and Charcoal Black alloy wheels. All the chrome bits on the vehicle will be replaced by piano black elements.

The cabin of the Safari Dark Edition will likely get the same treatment as the Harrier Dark Edition. It will consist of a black interior colour scheme and Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery with “#Dark” branding on the seats. Also, the perforated seats will likely get tri-arrow pattern mesh. There won’t be any mechanical changes to the vehicle though.

Tata Safari comes with a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine under the hood. This powerplant generates a peak power and torque of 170 PS and 350 Nm, respectively, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The Safari is only available in a front-wheel-drive configuration, unfortunately, and there are no concrete plans for an all-wheel-drive model.

It should be noted that the Safari already has a few special edition versions – Adventure Persona and Gold Edition. The former has been available since launch, while the latter went on sale just a few months ago. The addition of the Dark Edition will expand the SUV’s range even further and likely attract a lot of new buyers.

Tata Safari is currently priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 23.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). We don’t expect the upcoming Dark Edition variants to be priced above the Gold Edition variants, rather they will likely be priced on par with the Adventure Persona variants. This is just speculation though, and we can only confirm once the Safari Dark Edition officially launches.