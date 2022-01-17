Tata Safari Dark Edition Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 19.05 Lakh

Tata Safari Dark Edition features all-black exterior and interior, while under the hood, it gets the same 2.0L turbo-diesel engine as the standard version

Tata Motors has been offering special edition versions of some of their vehicles in India, which seemingly is quite a successful strategy. The brand already has a few special edition personas of Safari on sale, namely Adventure and Gold Edition, and now, the SUV has received another – Dark Edition.

The Dark Edition version of Tata Safari sports an Oberon Black exterior paint scheme, similar to other Dark Edition versions of Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, and Harrier. The front grille, alloy wheels, etc., have all been completely blacked out, giving the vehicle an imposing look. The exterior design remains completely unchanged though, featuring the same split headlamps, taillamps, roof rails, etc.

The interior design is also the same, but it gets a Blackstone Dark theme now, with Nappa Granite Black upholstery. The seats get ‘Dark’ branding as well, and there are ‘Dark’ badges on the exterior as well, above the front wheelarches. It should be noted that the Dark Edition version of the SUV is available in the following trim levels – XT+, XTA+, XZ+, XZA+ – with a few extra features over the equivalent standard Safari, like ventilated seats (first and second row), air-purifier, and wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay.

The top-spec trim of Safari Dark Edition comes loaded with a semi-digital instrument console (with 7-inch TFT MID), an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), iRA connected car tech, automatic climate control, AC vents for all three rows, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and go, all power windows, power-adjustable driver seat, etc.

The mechanical of the vehicle remain unchanged; Tata Safari Dark Edition is powered by the same 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine with 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque on tap. Transmission choices consist of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, which send power to the front wheels.

Tata Safari Dark Edition is priced from Rs. 19.05 lakh to Rs. 22.51 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). To date, the manufacturer has sold over 16,000 units of Safari, with the first 10,000 units rolled within just six months of launch.