Check out this digitally rendered Tata Safari Adventure Persona, which has been modified into a hardcore 4×4 off-roader

The new-generation Tata Safari was launched in the Indian market in February this year. Unlike the old-gen model, which was a rugged ladder-frame SUV, the new one is a monocoque crossover SUV, based on the Tata Harrier. Also, the new Safari is available solely in FWD configuration, and the lack of an AWD option is upsetting for off-road enthusiasts.

While the new-gen Safari is a mellow, family SUV in real life, several digital artists have created their own iterations of it as a hardcore off-roader. The image we have here, created by Alpha Renders, is one such example. The artist has imagined a Tata Safari Adventure Persona as a 4×4 off-road SUV, and the end result is quite impressive in all honesty.

At the front of the SUV, we see a pair of auxiliary lights, positioned in front of the grille. At the sides, we see a new set of wheels, shod with massive BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A tyres. The suspension has been lifted as well, increasing the ride height of the Safari, and custom rock-sliders/side-steps have been digitally added here.

On the roof at the front, an LED light bar has been installed. The rest of the vehicle’s design remains unchanged. Thanks to these digital mods, the SUV now looks much more aggressive than before. We’re not sure when, or if, Tata will launch an AWD version of the Safari in India, but things do seem hopeful.

Recently, a test model of the Tata Safari was spotted in Pune. It is not known what exactly was being tested, but there are two likely options, either an AWD system or a new turbo-petrol engine. However, until more information is available, we can’t comment further on this.

The 2021 Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which generates a peak power of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. There are two transmission options on offer here – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.

Currently, the price of the Safari ranges from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 21.81 lakh in the Indian market. Its biggest rivals here are the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, and the newly-launched Hyundai Alcazar.