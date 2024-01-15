Tata Rolls Out First Nexon EV From Ex-Ford’s Sanand Plant

Soon after acquiring Ford’s Sanand plant last year, Tata Motors began production in its new 460 acres factory after rolling out the first Tata Nexon EV manufactured in this plant a couple of days ago

Almost a year after acquiring Ford’s Sanand facility in Gujarat, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), Tata Motor’s electric subsidiary, recently started production of its electric vehicles for the Indian market. While the brand is currently manufacturing the Nexon EV in this plant, multiple other Tata electric cars including the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the soon-to-be-launched Tata Punch EV will be manufactured in this plant which is spread over an area of 460 acres and was acquired by Tata Motors from Ford India on January 10, 2023.

Soon after acquiring the Sanand manufacturing facility from Ford India, the brand started restructuring and retooling the factory to accommodate a wide range of Tata products and other upcoming Tata cars. This new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility boasts an annual production capacity of 3,00,000 units which can further be increased up to 4,20,000 units per annum. It is worth noting that this plant will be Tata’s second production plant in Gujarat and will house four main shops – stamping, body construction, paint and final assembly.

As part of the retooling and upgradation of the plant, several changes have been made including the inclusion of new dies for metal stamping, weld shop modifications along with the installation of additional robots, and extensive modifications to the robotic painting setups and assembly shop to accommodate the current and upcoming Tata cars.

Furthermore, over 1,000 employees and technicians are currently employed by the brand while Tata Motors will open an additional 1,000 jobs in the next 3 to 4 months as the production ramps up. This Sanand-based plant also features a 50 kW solar rooftop plant and is likely to be water-positive by the end of this year.

Having said this, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the new Punch EV on January 17, 2024. Based on the all-new acti.ev skateboard platform, the new Punch will be positioned below the Nexon EV and boasts a long list of updates including a refreshed styling, a new battery pack, and a revised cabin colour scheme.

Once launched, the Punch EV will become the first Tata electric car in India to be underpinned by a future-proof skateboard platform which will also be used in other upcoming Tata electric cars in India.