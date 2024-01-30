Tata Rolls Out 6 Lakh Units Of Nexon SUV In Less Than 7 Years

Tata has rolled out the 6,00,000th unit of the best-selling SUV in India, the Nexon, today from its production plant in Pune

Tata Motors has today rolled out the 6,00,000th unit of the Nexon compact SUV from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune marking a significant milestone for the brand. The five-seater has been the best-selling SUV in the country in recent times and achieved this feat in less than seven years since its market debut.

The Tata Nexon is sold in ICE and electric guises in an expansive range and has received three major updates through its lifecycle. In early 2020, the company gave a big cosmetic revision alongside including new features and technologies and only a few months ago, the second facelift for the Nexon was launched with a more modern design language and new set of equipment.

It is worth noting that the three lakh production milestone was reached in February 2022 and thus it took less than two years for Tata to double the volume numbers. Considering the health crisis and the resultant market slump, the total is certainly impressive. Previously, the homegrown carmaker announced the two lakh roll out in June 2021 as it took less than eight months to reach the next one lakh mark before recording twice the total.

Recently, Tata sent out the first Nexon EV from its Sanand plant that was acquired from Ford. The Nexon derives power from a 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm. The 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel mill develops 116 PS and 260 Nm. The powertrains are linked with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AMT.

The Nexon is packed with features on the inside and boasts a ground clearance of over 200 km and a practical bootspace of 350 litres. The equipment list comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, six airbags, automatic climate control, sunroof, layered dashboard, touch controls for AC, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, etc.

The sub-four-metre SUV is rated five stars in Global NCAP crash test assessments and it rivals Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, etc. The electric version of the Nexon has played a big role in adding to the volume total for Tata in the last couple of years.