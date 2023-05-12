Tata Rolls Out 2,00,000th Unit Of Punch In Just 19 Months In India

Tata has today announced the roll out of the 2,00,000th unit of the Punch micro SUV from its manufacturing plant in Pune

Tata Motors has today announced the roll out of the 2,00,000th unit of the Punch from its production plant in Pune, Maharashtra. The micro SUV has been a tremendous success for the brand and is currently the second best-selling model behind Nexon for Tata for a very long time, contributing to a major chunk of volume every month.

The Tata Punch was the fastest SUV to cross the 1,00,000th production milestone in just 10 months and it has now become the first SUV to roll out its 2,00,000th unit in just 19 months. The homegrown auto major introduced the Punch in late 2021 and is positioned below the Nexon compact SUV in the brand’s domestic lineup.

The five-seater is the second Tata model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and is one of the most affordable cars that can be purchased in India with a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars. The Punch carries a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh for the base Pure variant and it goes up to Rs. 9.47 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom).

It is retailed in four trims namely Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The sub-four-metre SUV derives power from a 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol engine, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option.

It is available in a total of eight colour schemes: Tomic Orange, Tropical Mist, Meteor Bronze, Foliage Green, Tornado Blue, Calypso Red, Orcus White and Daytona Grey. The CNG version of the Punch was showcased alongside the Altroz CNG at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year.

The Punch CNG will be launched later this year in India and it will come with a twin-cylinder technology as two 30-litre CNG tanks are arranged in parallel to each other helping in not sacrificing much of the bootspace. It will be sold in an expansive range.