Tata Rolls Out 1,000th Nexon EV; Claims To Have 62% EV Market Share

Tata Nexon EV has a claimed driving range of more than 312 km on a single charge and it can do 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds

Tata Motors indulged in a launch spree at the beginning of this year as the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon came into the fore along with the 2020 MY Harrier and the all-new Nexon EV. The electric version of the compact SUV was teased for months and upon its arrival, it did send shockwaves for its surprisingly accessible price tag.

Compared to the range-topping diesel variant of the IC-engined Nexon, the zero-emission version is just over a lakh costlier. Currently, the XZA Plus dual-tone diesel optional variant is priced at Rs. 12.7 lakh while the base Nexon EV XM is quoted with Rs. 13.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) – making it a compelling prospect if you are seeking an EV.

The Nexon EV has gained good response from customers despite the country’s charging infrastructure not being up to the mark. The homegrown manufacturer has announced officially that it has rolled out the 1,000th unit of the Nexon EV from its production base in Pune. This is a milestone showing the giant leaps in technology Tata has taken with the electrified SUV.

It took less than seven months for Tata to achieve this feat and to make the offering more attractive, subscription schemes are also available. The Nexon EV is equipped with a Li-ion battery pack capable of 30.2 kWh and it powers an electric motor having a maximum power output of 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in just under 10 seconds.

The all-electric five-seater has a certified range of more than 312 km on a single charge and it takes up to nine hours for replenishing back to 100 per cent using a standard charger. However, a DC fast charger drastically reduces the charging time to just sixty minutes to reach 80 per cent. The company also says it has a market share of 62 per cent in the EV space in the period between April and June 2020.

The Nexon EV does not have a direct rival in the domestic market but Mahindra is expected to launch an electric SUV based on the XUV300 in the second half of next year.