Tata Reduces EV Prices By Up To Rs. 3 Lakh – Punch EV, Nexon EV

As part of the ‘Festival of Cars’ program, Tata has reduced the prices by up to Rs. 3 lakh for the Nexon EV and up to Rs. 1.20 lakh for the Punch EV

Following the announcement of festive season discounts for its ICE range, Tata Motors has today revealed that its zero-emission passenger vehicle portfolio will also get attractive discounts and benefits. As part of the ‘Festival of Cars’ program, Tata has reduced the prices by up to Rs. 3 lakh for the Nexon EV while the prices of the Punch EV are down by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh.

The special offer aligns the prices of its best-selling Nexon EV with those of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. Similarly, for a limited period, the prices of the Tiago EV and Punch EV have also been adjusted to closely match their ICE versions, making electric vehicle options more accessible to consumers.

In addition, buyers will also get no-cost charging at any of the more than 5,500 Tata Power charging stations present across India for a period of six months. With discounts of up to Rs. 3 lakh, the Tata Punch EV now carries a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh while the Nexon EV starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Tata Drops Prices Up To Rs. 2.05 Lakh, Tiago Now From Rs. 4.99 Lakh

As for its ICE range, the Tata Tiago compact hatchback now starts at Rs. 4,99,900, with price reductions reaching up to Rs. 65,000 depending on the variant. The Tigor compact sedan has a new base price of Rs. 5,99,900, with discounts of up to Rs. 30,000.

In the premium hatchback segment, the Tata Altroz now begins at Rs. 6,49,900, with price cuts of up to Rs. 45,000 based on the variant. The popular Nexon compact SUV starts at Rs. 7,99,990 for the base trim, with prices slashed by up to Rs. 80,000 across its range.

Also Read: Tata’s Next New Electric SUV Will Be A 4×4 – Launch Details

Tata has also slashed the prices of its flagship SUVs. The Harrier now starts at Rs. 14,99,000, with price reductions of up to Rs. 1.60 lakh depending on the variant. Its bigger sibling, the Safari, is available at a new starting price of Rs. 15,49,000, with discounts of up to Rs. 1.80 lakh. In addition to these attractive offers, customers can avail further benefits of up to Rs. 45,000 at Tata showrooms.