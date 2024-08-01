Tata Records Nearly 50,000 PV Sales In July 2024 In India

In July 2024, Tata recorded 5,027 unit sales with its EV range as against 6,329 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales decline of 21 per cent

Tata Motors Limited recorded total sales of 71,996 vehicles in the domestic and international markets for July 2024, down from 80,633 units in July 2023 with a YoY volume decline of 10.71 per cent. In the domestic market, Tata registered 70,161 units as against 78,844 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 11 per cent.

The brand garnered a total of 44,725 units last month as against 47,628 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales decline of 6 per cent. In the international markets, Tata posted 229 unit sales as against 61 units in July 2023 with a huge YoY positive volume growth of 275 per cent.

Thus, the combined passenger vehicle sales stood at 44,954 units last month as against 47,689 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales drop of 6 per cent. Tata is currently the electric vehicle segment leader in India courtesy of its wide range of offerings such as the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV.

The growing lineup will witness the addition of the Curvv EV on August 7, 2024 and is expected to boast a claimed driving range of over 600 km on a single charge. It will be offered with two battery choices and will become the second model to sit on the Acti.ev platform.

In the first quarter of the next calendar year, Tata will launch the Harrier EV as well with a 4×4 dual electric motor setup.

Following the launch of the Curvv EV, Tata will introduce the Curvv ICE shortly while the CNG version of the Nexon compact SUV also appears to arrive before the end of this year. It will feature dual-cylinder technology and thus the bootspace will not be compromised as much compared to the traditional single-cylinder CNG systems.