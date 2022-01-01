Tata Beats Hyundai To Become 2nd Largest Carmaker In Dec 2021

As per sources, over 1 lakh Hyundai cars are waiting for semi conductor based parts to be fitted at the brand’s production plant

Tata Motors has announced its domestic and overseas sales for the third quarter of FY22 (October to December 2021 period) as it posted a total of 1,99,633 units against 1,58,218 units during the same period the previous FY. In the Indian market, Tata posted 66,307 units last month as against 53,430 units in December 2020 with a YoY growth of 24 per cent.

In Q3 FY22, the homegrown manufacturer registered a cumulative tally of 1,89,531 units as against 1,50,961 units during the corresponding period in FY21 with an increase of 26 per cent. Last month, the CV domestic and export numbers stood at 34,151 units as against 32,869 units in December 2020 with a YoY positive growth of 4 per cent.

In the passenger vehicle department, Tata Motors garnered a total of 33,044 units with its ICE range as against 23,127 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 43 per cent. Considering the third quarter of FY22, Tata posted 93,410 units as against 67,550 units in the October-December 2020 period with a healthy sales surge of 38 per cent.

The leading passenger electric carmaker in the country recorded 2,255 units last month as against 418 units in December 2020 with a YoY surge of 439 per cent courtesy of the good reception for the Nexon EV. The combined ICE and EV sales stood at 35,299 units in the month of December 2021 against 23,545 units with a massive growth of 50 per cent.

Speaking of the sales performance, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors PV business growth journey

continued and set several new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semi-conductor crisis.”

In Q3 FY22, the passenger electric vehicle sales of Tata impressed once again as 5,592 units were registered against 1,256 units during the same period the previous FY with a huge growth of 345 per cent. Tata’s PV division ended the third quarter with a 44 per cent volume surge as just above 99,000 units were garnered against 68,806 units.

Besides enduring the decade highest quarterly and monthly sales, the brand also posted the highest ever calendar year sales of 3,31,178 units since the inception of the PV Business unit. This can be attributed to its latest line of launches including the Punch micro SUV. The EV sales reached 10,000 units in the first nine months of this FY and crossed 2,000 monthly sales landmark for the first time last month courtesy of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV.