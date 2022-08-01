Tata Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales In July With 57% Growth

Tata Motors posted a total of 47,505 unit sales in the month of July 2022 against 30,184 units with a YoY sales increase of 57 per cent

Tata Motors has today released a statement revealing its sales numbers for the month of July 2022. The brand has certainly been impressive in garnering volumes over the last year or so and last month was no different. The homegrown car producer recorded a total of 47,505 unit sales in the month of July 2022 against 30,184 units during the same period last year.

This led to a YoY positive volume increase of 57 per cent. The Nexon compact SUV has been the best-selling model for the brand and is also among the top five sellers in recent months in the entire industry. Besides the Nexon, the Punch and Altroz are also registering good volume tally on consistent basis in the domestic market.

Resultantly, Tata’s cumulative sales tally is getting better month after month and surpassing new records. Last month also saw Tata posting its highest ever CNG sales as 5,293 units were sold while the Tigor compact sedan’s sales stood at 5,433 units – the highest monthly tally yet since its market launch back in March 2017.

Alongside the Nexon and Tiago, the Tigor received a major update in early 2020 and the sales volumes of the trio are elevated big time since the facelift’s arrival. In July 2022, SUV sales contributed to 64 per cent of the brand’s total with a growth of 105 per cent compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago.

It also marked the highest monthly sales for the Punch micro SUV, which was introduced in late 2021. The five-seater is the second model based on the ALFA platform and is available at an attractive starting price point. It posted 11,007 unit sales and played a key role in Tata achieving yet another monthly sales record in India.

Tata’s Nexon EV and Tigor EV were responsible for 4,022 units last month, as you might have guessed, the highest ever EV sales for the company. Capitalising on the compact electric SUV’s popularity, Tata expanded its portfolio with the addition of the Nexon EV Max with a larger battery pack and longer driving range.