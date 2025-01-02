Tata Records Highest Ever Annual Sales In 2024 – 5.65 Lakh Units

Tata reached a remarkable milestone in CY2024, achieving its highest-ever annual sales for the fourth consecutive year with a total of 5,65,000 units

Tata Motors achieved its highest-ever annual sales for the fourth consecutive year in CY2024 with an appreciable tally of 5,65,000 units. A significant contributor to this success was the sharp 77 per cent growth in CNG vehicle volumes, exceeding 1,20,000 units. The SUV segment also performed exceptionally well, witnessing a 19 per cent rise in volumes, driven by the Tata Punch, which emerged as India’s best-selling car, surpassing 200,000 units in sales.

In Q3 FY25, Tata Motors recorded wholesales of 1,39,829 units, reflecting a modest 1 per cent growth compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. Retail sales, however, showed a stronger performance with a 6 per cent increase over Q3 FY24. In the electric vehicle segment, the company achieved 16,119 units of wholesales, registering a 19 per cent growth in the domestic personal segment. However, EV fleet volumes experienced a decline due to the conclusion of the FAME II subsidy program.

Focusing on domestic sales, the company achieved 76,599 units in December 2024, marking a 1 per cent increase compared to 76,138 units in December 2023. For the entire quarter, domestic sales stood at 2,30,684 units, showing a negligible change from the 2,29,610 units recorded in Q3 FY 2023-24. These figures highlight stable sales performance with marginal growth observed in both monthly and quarterly comparisons.

In December 2024, domestic passenger vehicle sales including EVs reached 44,230 units. This reflected a 2 per cent increase over December 2023’s 43,470 units. However, international business sales experienced a sharp decline of 71 per cent, with only 59 units sold compared to 205 units in December 2023. Overall passenger vehicle sales, combining domestic and IB markets, grew marginally by 1 per cent, totalling 44,289 units versus 43,675 units in the prior year.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales, covering both domestic and IB markets, rose by 11 per cent, with 5,562 units sold in December 2024 compared to 5,006 units a year earlier. For Q3 FY25, domestic passenger vehicle sales, including EVs, totalled 1,39,424 units, showing a 1 per cent increase from 1,37,875 units in Q3 FY24. International business sales decreased by 30 per cent, with 405 units sold compared to 580 units in the same quarter of the previous year.

Overall passenger vehicle sales for the quarter, combining domestic and IB figures, reached 1,39,829 units, a slight growth of 1 per cent compared to 1,38,455 units in Q3 FY24. Electric vehicle wholesales during the quarter stood at 16,119 units, marking a 6 per cent growth over the 15,232 units sold in Q3 FY24.

Tata introduced the Curvv ICE and Curvv EV last year while the electric version of the Punch also arrived with good initial reception amongst customers. The brand will further strengthen its domestic portfolio in 2025 as the Harrier EV is expected to launch soon, probably at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 while the all-new Sierra range (ICE and EV), and Avinya are also in the pipeline.