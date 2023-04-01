Tata Records 5.38L Units In FY23, 44,000+ Units Sold In March

Tata posted 44,044 unit sales in the month of March 2023 with a YoY growth of 4 per cent; 1,34,893 units were sold in Q4 FY23

Tata Motors recorded its highest-ever domestic sales in a financial year of 5,38,640 units with a healthy YoY growth of 46 per cent compared to the same period in FY22. The Nexon, Punch, Harrier and Safari have posted their respective highest annual sales – attributing to 66 per cent of the total volume. In FY23, Tata’s EV sales crossed 50,000 units for the first time.

This led to a YoY volume surge of 154 per cent over FY22. In the final quarter of FY23, the homegrown manufacturer registered its highest-ever quarterly EV sales of 15,960 units while the month of March 2023 saw a total of 6,509 units dispatched (the highest ever in a month). The EV penetration within the portfolio has increased from 7 per cent in Q1 FY23 to 12 per cent in Q4 FY23.

To further increase its sales and expand its EV portfolio, Tata introduced the Tiago EV a few months ago. Tata’s impressive FY23 passenger vehicle sales come as a result of the steep growth witnessed after the end of the health crisis. The brand has regularly been bringing in new products while the production output increased with the impact of chip shortage issues reducing.

The sales in the domestic and international markets for Q4 2023 stood at 2,51,822 units, compared to 2,43,459 units during Q4 2022 with a YoY growth of 3 per cent. The Nexon compact SUV has been leading the sales charts in its segment while the arrival of the Punch micro SUV in late 2021 has really helped in boosting the overall domestic tally.

The Punch has gone past 1.80 lakh unit sales in India so far. Besides the Nexon and Punch, the entry-level Tiago compact hatchback has been a steady seller for years. At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata showcased the close-to-production Harrier EV and Curvv midsize coupe and they are expected to launch sometime next year in India.

The facelifted Nexon and Safari are currently tested on public roads and they will more likely be launched in 2024 as well. Tata will also bring in the next-generation Sierra by the middle of this decade and new dedicated EV platforms are also under development for future models.