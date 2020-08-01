Tata Records 43% Sales Increase In July 2020; Finishes Third

Tata Motors posted 15,012 units in July 2020 as against 10,485 units during the same period last year with 43 per cent YoY growth

Tata Motors endured an encouraging outing last month as 15,012 units were sold domestically. When compared to the same period in 2019, the homegrown manufacturer posted 4,527 units more and it led to a Year-on-Year sales increase of 43 per cent. Tata registered the second highest volume increase in July 2020 and finished third in the overall manufacturers’ table behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

The brand’s market share also increased to 7.6 per cent as compared to 5.3 per cent in July 2019. The Month-on-Month sales growth stood at a highly respectable 31 per cent as well. Tata begun the year of 2020 with a slew of new launches as the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon came to the fore while the all-new Altroz entered the B2 hatchback segment with plenty of promises.

Additionally, Tata also introduced the electrified Nexon and MY2020 Harrier with updates. The company’s intention to have a refreshed lineup in short intervals does appear to be paying dividends. Tata ended up third ahead of Mahindra, Kia, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Ford, MG and Volkswagen. Compared to its nearest finisher M&M, Tata garnered 4,000 more units.

The automotive industry has made a steady progress in July 2020 as 1,97,523 units were recorded with just 1 per cent volume de-growth and compared to the previous month of June, the volumes catapulted by a massive 69 per cent. With the festive season just around the corner, the passenger car sales will more likely increase further.

Tata has a host of new products up its sleeve as the three-row Harrier dubbed the Gravitas is expected to go on sale around November. Originally intended to be introduced this month, the health crisis has pushed its launch back while the second product based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform could also arrive in the near future.

It is nothing but the production version of the HBX/H2X concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and it will go up against Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid. The Gravitas will take on MH Hector Plus, upcoming seven-seater Hyundai Creta and next-gen Mahindra XUV500 bound for 2021.