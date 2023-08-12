Tata Reaches One Lakh EV Sales Milestone – 4 New EVs Coming Soon

Tata will bring in a host of new electric SUVs soon in India to capitalise on the popularity of its existing EV range

Tata Motors celebrated its new milestone of reaching one lakh unit sales with its passenger electric vehicle range yesterday. Over the last three years, the brand has been leading the EV space and it currently holds over 80 per cent of the market share courtesy of well-received models like the Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV and a host of new models are also coming.

Standing in testament to its ever-increasing popularity is how quickly the last 50,000 units were reached as Tata only took nine months. The homegrown manufacturer has noted that its zero-emission vehicles have covered a distance of 1.4 billion kilometres. Moreover, the collective efforts of the customers have saved a notable 2,19,432 tons of CO2 emissions.

From an economic standpoint, Tata EV owners have collectively saved a staggering Rs. 7 billion on fuel costs. The company has already declared its 3-phase EV strategy as it plans to offer different body styles at several accessible price points. Tata showcased future concepts at the Auto Expo 2023 – the Curvv, Harrier EV, Sierra EV and the Avinya.

These EVs will open up new segments of customers in India according to Tata and the charging infrastructure will ‘further penetrate to every corner of the country, enabling seamless mobility and ending range anxiety’. Tata is also focussed on more investments to create a robust supply ecosystem for EVs. Before the end of this calendar year, Tata will more likely introduce the electric version of the Punch.

Before the Punch EV, Tata is expected to launch the facelifted Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs. The heavily updated Nexon EV will also arrive with notable updates inside and out. In 2024, the production versions of the Curvv and Harrier EV concepts will be introduced too. In addition, the ICE-spec Curvv is also under development judging by spy images.

The production-spec Sierra EV and Avinya will be underpinned by dedicated EV architectures and they will feature next-generation design elements and more sophisticated interiors. Tata is considering a 4×4 rugged off-road SUV as well.