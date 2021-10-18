Tata Punch Vs Tiago Vs Altroz Vs Nexon – Price Comparison

Here, we briefly compare the prices of the newly-launched Tata Punch with its siblings, Tiago, Altroz, and Nexon

Tata Punch was recently launched in the Indian market, at a starting price of Rs. 5.49 lakh. The homegrown manufacturer had officially unveiled the micro-SUV earlier this month, giving details about the trim levels and the equipment on offer. Bookings for it had also commenced alongside the unveiling.

Although the Punch occupies a unique segment, its price range brings it in competition with a few other Tata vehicles, namely the Tiago, Altroz, and Nexon. Here, we have a brief comparison of the prices of these four Tata passenger cars, to see how they appeal to the average Indian car buyer.

Tata Punch is available in four trim levels – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative – priced from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 9.09 lakh. There are optional packs available as well – Rhythm pack (Rs. 35,000, for Pure and Adventure trims), Dazzle pack (Rs. 45,000, for Accomplished), and iRA pack (Rs. 30,000, available on Creative).

Tata Tiago is priced from Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 7.04 lakh, which is more affordable than the Punch. The hatchback is available with one engine option – a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit (86 PS/113 Nm), which can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The same engine and gearbox options are offered on Tata Punch as well.

Tata Altroz is available with three engine options – a 1.2L NA petrol (86 PS/113 Nm), a 1.2L turbo-petrol (110 PS/140 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel (90 PS/200 Nm). All three powerplants come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only. The prices of the Altroz vary from Rs. 5.84 lakh to Rs. 9.59 lakh, which is slightly higher than the Punch.

Model Price List Tata Punch Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 9.09 lakh Tata Tiago Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 7.04 lakh Tata Altroz Rs. 5.84 lakh to Rs. 9.59 lakh Tata Nexon Rs. 17.28 lakh to Rs. 13.23 lakh

Tata Nexon is the most popular model in the brand’s lineup currently. It is priced from Rs. 7.28 lakh to Rs. 13.23 lakh, and has two engine options on offer – a 1.2L turbo-petrol (120 PS/170 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel (110 PS/260 Nm). Transmission choices include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AMT, available on both engines.

The Nexon is significantly more expensive than the Punch, but it is larger and has more features on offer as well. Tata Nexon also has an electric version (Nexon EV), priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 16.85 lakh. It should be noted that the Altroz and Punch are expected to get electric powertrain options as well in the near future.

Prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, New Delhi