Tata Punch Vs Maruti Ignis – Detailed Video Comparison

Here, we compare the soon-to-launch Tata Punch with Maruti Ignis on paper, to see how these micro-crossovers stack up against each other

Tata Motors has officially unveiled its new micro-SUV for the Indian market – Punch. This forthcoming model is set to go on sale later this month, and bookings are already open across the country. Tata Punch not only has an attractive design, but is well-equipped as well, with decent space expected to be offered in the cabin.

Here, we compare the upcoming Tata Punch micro-SUV with Maruti Suzuki’s Compact Urban SUV, the Ignis, to see how it holds up against its rival.

Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis – Exterior styling and dimensions

Based on the HBX concept, the newly-unveiled Tata Punch is quite a handsome car. At the front, we see a Harrier-inspired split headlamps design. The front grille is vertically split as well, and the front bumper gets a wide airdam with fog lamps at the end. There’s thick black cladding all around, and we also see beautiful dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets a pair of wraparound taillights and a high bumper.

The exterior design of the Maruti Ignis is rather boxy and quirky. This little crossover gets a wide front grille with rectangular slots, flanked by rectangular headlamps. The vehicle gets thin cladding all around, silver-finished faux bash plates on the front and rear bumpers, and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Dimension Tata Punch Maruti Ignis Length 3,827 mm 3,700 mm Width 1,742 mm 1,690 mm Height 1,615 mm 1,595 mm Wheelbase 2,445 mm 2,435 mm

The Punch is slightly larger than the Ignis, in terms of length, width, height, and even wheelbase size. The overall design of the Tata micro-SUV is much more eye-catchy than its Maruti rival, which should translate to better road presence as well.

Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis – Interior design and features

The interior of the Punch has a simplistic but premium feel. The vehicle gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, with a semi-digital instrument cluster behind it. A free-standing touchscreen infotainment system is present on the dashboard, along with large, rectangular AC vents.

The equipment list includes automatic climate control, all power windows, power-operated ORVMs, cruise control, smart keyless entry, push-button start/stop, cooled glove box, and optional iRA connected car tech. Also, the doors open 90-degrees for easy ingress/egress, just like on the Altroz.

Maruti Ignis has a rather simplistic interior design; the dashboard layout is clean and simple, with rectangular AC vents in the centre and round ones at the sides. In the centre, slightly offset towards the passenger, sits the floating infotainment touchscreen (7.0-inch unit).

Other features on offer include automatic climate control, power windows, keyless entry and go, power-adjustable ORVMs, LED headlamps and DRLs, manual height adjustment (driver seat), rear AC vents, etc.

Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis – Powertrain

Tata Punch is available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, with 86 PS and 113 Nm on tap. A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard, and a 5-speed AMT is offered as an option on all variants except the base trim.

Tata Punch specifications Engine size 1.2 litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-3, petrol Max. power 86 PS Max. torque 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

Maruti Ignis is also available with just one engine option – a 1.2L NA petrol unit. This motor belts out 83 PS and 113 Nm of peak power and torque respectively, and can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Ignis specifications Engine size 1.2 litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol Max. power 83 PS Max. torque 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis – Price

The prices of the Tata Punch are yet to be revealed, but we expect a starting price of around Rs. 5 lakh. It will be available in multiple trim options along with optional packs on offer for additional features. This upcoming micro-SUV will be positioned below the Nexon in Tata’s lineup.

As for Maruti Ignis, it is currently priced from Rs. 5.10 lakh to Rs. 7.47 lakh, which is quite competitive. We’ll have to wait till the Punch officially launches, to see if Tata will have a solid value-for-money offering with this new model.

Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi