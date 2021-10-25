Tata Punch Vs Mahindra KUV100 NXT Vs Maruti Ignis – Specs Comparison

The Tata Punch will go on to become the most affordable SUV in the carmaker’s portfolio, and will directly rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Tata Motors is all set to reveal the Punch micro SUV on October 4, and the carmaker has certainly managed to create a buzz with all the teasers revealed so far. The exterior and interior of the Punch have already been revealed, while a host of its specifications were also recently leaked online.

That said, the specs revealed so far are enough for us to create a detailed comparison between the Tata Punch and two of its closest rivals – the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT. Here is a specifications comparison between the three, take a look –

Dimensions

The Tata Punch will measure 3840 mm in length, 1800 mm in width, stand 1635 mm tall and have a 2450 mm long wheelbase. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis has a length of 3700 mm, a width of 1690 mm, a height of 1595 mm and a 2435 mm long wheelbase. The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is 3700 mm long, 1735 mm wide, 1655 mm tall and gets a 2385 mm long wheelbase.

Car Tata Punch Maruti Suzuki Ignis Mahindra KUV100 NXT Length 3840 mm 3700 mm 3700 mm Width 1800 mm 1690 mm 1735 mm Height 1635 mm 1595 mm 1655 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2435 mm 2385 mm

This means that the Tata Punch is the longest as well as widest out of the three, while the Mahindra KUV100 NXT is the tallest. The Punch also has the longest wheelbase here, and it has been revealed that the car will have a boot space of 336 litres.

Powertrains

Powering the Tata Punch will be the sole 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine that belts out 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed MT, as well as an optional AMT gearbox.

Car Tata Punch Maruti Suzuki Ignis Mahindra KUV100 NXT Engine 1.2-litre 3-cyl NA petrol 1.2-litre 4-cyl NA petrol 1.2-litre 3-cyl NA petrol Power 86 PS 83 PS 83 PS Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm 115 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, AMT 5-speed MT, AMT 5-speed MT

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is offered with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine that makes 83 PS and 113 Nm, and can also be had with a 5-speed manual transmission along with an optional AMT. The KUV100 NXT’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor generates 83 PS power and 115 Nm torque, but is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Features

The Punch’s equipment list will likely consist of features like a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 7-inch colour display, push start/stop button, 90-degree opening doors, a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel with audio, telephone, and cruise control switches, as well as first-in-class drive modes.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs, puddle lamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti’s Smartplay 2.0 integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, a multi-info display with a TFT screen, push button start/stop etc, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls and so on.

On the other hand, the Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes with features like door handle mood lighting, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity, Mahindra BLUESENSE app integration, DRLs, micro-hybrid tech, electrically adjustable ORVMs, puddle lamps, cooled glove box, follow-me-home headlamps, boot lamp and so on.

Safety

We expect the Tata Punch to be equipped with safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera, traction modes, hill assist and hill descent control as well. Since the Punch will be based on the same ALFA ARC platform as the Altroz that received a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP’s crash tests, we expect the micro SUV to offer a similar level of occupant safety.

The safety features on offer with the Maruti Suzuki Ignis include rear parking sensors, dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, seat-belt pre-tensioners and a high-speed alert system. Higher variants also come with a reverse parking camera. Similarly, the Mahindra KUV100 NXT gets ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, speed-sensing auto-door lock, a reverse camera and rear parking sensors as well.

Price

Maruti Suzuki retails the Ignis at a starting price of Rs 5.10 lakh, that goes up to Rs 7.47 lakh for the top-end trim. On the other hand, the Mahindra KUV100 NXT is priced between Rs 6.08 lakh to Rs 7.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

While Tata is yet to reveal the Punch’s pricing, we expect it to be launched at an introductory starting price of around Rs 5 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 8 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Comparison Verdict

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis’ popularity has grown since its mid-life update last year, and the Japanese carmaker manages to sell the car in decent numbers. However, the Mahindra KUV100 NXT is just holding on for dear life, and barely manages to find any takers in the country.

While the companies might claim otherwise, the two cars can simply be classified as tallboy hatchbacks, while the upcoming Tata Punch will also pack some soft-road cred.

Tata has previously claimed that the car will ‘Pack a Punch’ on every terrain, and the carmaker aims to achieve a sale of 18,000 – 20,000 units of the car each month. If Tata Motors manages to price the Punch sensibly, it can go on to become the country’s best-selling car.