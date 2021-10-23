Here, we have a brief price comparison of the recently-launched Tata Punch and one of its biggest rivals, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Tata Punch was launched in India a little while back, and the vehicle has generated a lot of buzz in our market. Tata’s micro-SUV is priced quite aggressively, bringing it into competition with plenty of mid-level hatchbacks, like Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, etc., apart from its direct rivals – Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.

Here, we have a brief price comparison between the Tata Punch and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The former is more expensive, but it is noticeably larger in dimensions. It only has one engine option on offer though – a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol unit with 86 PS and 113 Nm on tap.

There are two transmission choices available here, consisting of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. There are plenty of features on offer here, like automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, cooled glovebox, a semi-digital instrument cluster (with 7-inch TFT MID), 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, and optional iRA connected tech.

Tata Punch price list Punch 1.2L petrol MT Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 8.49 lakh Punch 1.2L petrol AMT Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 9.09 lakh

The Grand i10 Nios has a lower starting price, at Rs. 5.28 lakh, and it has more engine choices available, making it way better suited for different kinds of buyers. One can choose between petrol, diesel and CNG powerplant options, whichever best suits their need.

The Hyundai is also extremely well-equipped, offering automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, cooled glovebox, a semi-digital instrument cluster (with 5.2-inch LCD MID), wireless smartphone charger, 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, etc.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price list Grand i10 Nios 1.2L petrol MT Rs. 5.28 lakh to Rs. 7.42 lakh Grand i10 Nios 1.2L petrol AMT Rs. 6.67 lakh to Rs. 7.91 lakh Grand i10 Nios 1.2L diesel MT Rs. 7.20 lakh to Rs. 8.50 lakh Grand i10 Nios 1.2L diesel AMT Rs. 8.35 lakh Grand i10 Nios CNG Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 7.53 lakh Grand i10 Nios 1.0L turbo-petrol MT Rs. 7.87 lakh to Rs. 7.92 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios not only is more affordable, but it also has more variant choices on offer. However, Tata Punch has better road presence and slightly more space on offer. In terms of equipment, there isn’t a clear winner between the two. If you’re looking for a petrol car, the Tata is the better option, but if you want other options, then Grand i10 Nios is the obvious choice.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi