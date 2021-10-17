Tata Punch To Launch In India Tomorrow – 7 Things To Know

The all-new Tata Punch is set to launch in India on October 18, and here, we’ve listed the top seven facts you should know about it

Tata Motors will launch the highly-anticipated Punch in India tomorrow, i.e., on 18th October 2021. The micro-SUV has been officially unveiled already, and bookings for it are currently open. The vehicle is expected to become the manufacturer’s best-selling model after launch, provided that the pricing is as competitive as everyone is hoping it to be.

Here, we have listed the top seven things that you should know about the soon-to-launch Tata Punch.

1. Built on ALFA platform

Tata Punch is the second vehicle to be underpinned by the brand’s Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture, the first one being the Altroz. Thanks to the platform, the Punch share a few commonalities with the Altroz, like 90-degree-opening doors and a flat floor at the rear.

2. Aggressive yet mature design

The design of the Punch has been inspired by Tata Harrier, especially at the front end. The overall proportions are extremely boxy, and there’s black plastic cladding all around. This design has been created by a collaboration between Tata Motors Design Studios in India, UK, and Italy.

3. Available in four trim levels

Tata Punch will have four trims, or Personas, on offer – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. There are optional packages available on each – Rhythm on Pure and Adventure, Dazzle on Accomplished, and iRA on Creative.

4. Gets a 1.2L petrol engine

Under the hood of Tata’s new micro-SUV sits a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine. This motor is good for peak power and torque of 86 PS and 113 Nm, respectively. Transmission choices consist of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Driving modes and an idle engine start-stop system are offered as standard.

5. 5-Star Safety rating

Tata Punch has received a 5-star rating (16.45/17 score) in adult safety and a 4-star rating (40.89/49 score) in child safety, as per its Global NCAP crash test report. In fact, it is the safest made-in-India vehicle that has been tested by the safety agency.

6. Mild off-roading abilities

Although the Punch is just a front-wheel-drive car, it can handle light-duty off-roading. The vehicle has a ground clearance of 187mm and a water wading capacity of 370mm. Also, the AMT variants have a ‘Traction Pro’ mode on offer, which helps the car drive smoothly on slippery surfaces.

7. Expected price and rivals

Tata Punch is speculated to be priced between Rs. 5.5 lakh and Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, its closest rivals will be Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT. Tata’s micro-SUV will also compete with mid-level hatchbacks, like Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, etc.