Tata Punch To Have Bigger Boot & Higher Ground Clearance Than Altroz

Tata’s upcoming micro-SUV, the Punch, will be available with just one engine option, with a choice between manual and automatic transmissions

Tata Punch micro-SUV is scheduled to be officially unveiled on October 4. The manufacturer has released plenty of teasers for the upcoming vehicle, previewing its interior as well as exterior. The Punch has generated a lot of buzz online, and plenty of auto enthusiasts have managed to leak a lot of details about it recently.

Leaked brochure of the upcoming Tata Punch reveals that the micro-SUV will have a boot space of 366 litres and a ground clearance of 187mm. These figures are even higher than those of Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz, which has a boot space of 345 litres and a ground clearance of 165mm!

Regular readers might remember that Tata Punch is based on the brand’s ALFA platform, which also underpins the Altroz. There are also a few other similarities between the two cars; the Punch will get 90-degree-opening doors and a flat floor for the second row, just like the Altroz, which will ensure ease of ingress/egress and rear-seat passenger comfort, respectively.

Tata Punch will have just one engine option at launch – a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine. This motor generates a peak power of 86 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm, and transmission choices will consist of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, both of which will send power exclusively to the front wheels.

The vehicle will get two driving modes – City and Eco – along with ‘Traction Pro’ mode. There will be plenty of convenience features on offer as well, like a semi-digital instrument console (with a 7-inch MID), a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start/stop tech, cornering fog lamps, power-operated ORVMs, etc.

Tata Punch will be available in four trim levels – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The exterior colour options will consist of White, Grey, Stonehenge, Orange, Blue, and Urban Bronze, with dual-tone options on offer as well. The price of Tata’s micro-SUV is expected to begin around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom), and upon launch, its closest competitors will be Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.