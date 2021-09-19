Tata Punch Spotted In Two New Dual-Tone Colours; Launch Soon

Tata Punch will go on sale this festive season and is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT options

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Punch micro SUV this festive season and its exterior has already been revealed. Recently, we showed you undisguised spy pictures of the interior of the upcoming sub-four-metre SUV that will be positioned below the Nexon in the brand’s domestic portfolio and they showed its commonalities with the Altroz and Tiago.

It is no secret that the Punch will be offered in multiple paint schemes including dual-tone options. Here the two-tone brown/black and light blue/black colours have been spotted on public roads without any camouflage hinting that the launch could be near as they could be heading to dealer yards. The Punch was caught on camera in a dual-tone orange and black theme as well.

The homegrown manufacturer is expected to sell the Punch with a host of vibrant hues to attract young customers and it will likely be positioned in the price range of Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch has a definitive road presence for a micro SUV and it has a well proportioned exterior drawing design influence from the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

The Tata Punch is the second model to sit on the ALFA ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) following the Altroz premium hatchback and is expected to be high on safety rating as well courtesy of the platform. The exterior boasts of split headlamp cluster, clamshell-shaped bonnet, sharp LED Daytime Running Lights, and a wide central air inlet.

Other visual highlights are two-tone alloy wheels, black finished roof and pillars, rear door handles mounted on the pillars, wraparound LED tail lamps, squared-off wheel arches with thick body cladding, sculpted bootlid, high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna and so on. The interior gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iRA connect in the top-end variants.

The equipment also gains automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, cruise control, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, a semi-digital instrument cluster, etc. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol are expected to be on offer with five-speed MT and five-speed AMT choices.