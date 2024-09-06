Tata Punch Slips To 5th Place In August 2024 Sales, Nexon At 10th

Tata Punch posted 15,643 units in August 2024 as against 14,523 units with a YoY growth of 8 per cent in India

In the first half of 2024, the Tata Punch emerged as the best-selling passenger vehicle in India, with an impressive domestic tally of 1,10,308 units. This marked a substantial 64 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the 67,117 units sold during the same period in 2023. The Punch outpaced its closest competitor, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, by more than 10,000 units, securing its top position as the best-seller in the market.

However, the tables have turned a bit lately. In August 2024, the Tata Punch slipped to fifth place in the overall sales charts with 15,643 units sold, reflecting an 8 per cent growth compared to 14,523 units in August 2023. This had a say on the overall sales volumes of the homegrown manufacturer last month certainly.

Tata Motors saw a 3 per cent year-on-year decline in sales with 44,142 units sold in August 2024, compared to 45,515 units during the same month in 2023. While the Punch was the third most sold SUV last month in India, its sibling, the Nexon compact SUV finished sixth with 12,289 unit sales as against 8,049 units with a YoY growth of 53 per cent.

It will be interesting to see how these SUVs end up in the sales charts by the closure of this CY. Tata Motors launched the Punch in October 2021 and it has consistently been well-received by customers. The micro SUV recently set a record as the fastest SUV to surpass 4 lakh sales, accomplishing this feat in just 34 months.

The Punch’s success can be attributed to several factors including its tall stance, high ground clearance, commanding driving position, extensive feature list, and competitive pricing. Even before its official release, the Punch earned a 5-star safety rating from GNCAP, securing the highest score for adult occupant protection available at that time.

Tata Motors quickly expanded the Punch lineup with the introduction of the CNG variant, featuring twin-cylinder technology, in 2023. Following that, in January 2024, the Punch EV was launched, and it rapidly gained popularity, becoming one of India’s top-selling electric vehicles.