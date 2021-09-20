Tata Punch Seen Undisguised At Dealership Ahead Of Launch

The soon-to-launch Tata Punch has started arriving at dealerships, and it is expected to go on sale in the Indian market next month

Tata Motors is all set to launch its new micro-SUV – Punch – in India very soon. This upcoming vehicle was previewed in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo, as the HBX, and the anticipation for it is quite high in our market. Ahead of its launch, Tata Punch has now started arriving at dealerships across the country.

The video below, uploaded by Shivam Gamerz, gives us a close but brief look at the vehicle, including both the exterior and interior. The exterior design has already been revealed officially, so we’re familiar with it. The front end of the vehicle gets a split headlamp setup, inspired by Tata Harrier. At the sides, we see 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, while the rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillars.

The vehicle gets wraparound Y-shaped taillights at the rear. Other design features include thick black plastic cladding all around and a pair of faux roof rails. The interior of the Punch looks quite nice as well. The dashboard has a clean and clutter-free design, with rectangular AC vents and a free-standing infotainment system.

The vehicle also gets a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-function), behind which sits a semi-digital instrument console (consisting of a 7-inch MID and an analogue speedometer), and a rear parking camera. Automatic climate control, cruise control, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), all power windows, iRA connected car tech, etc., are expected to be available here.

We believe that Tata Punch will come loaded with a lot of safety features, like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, etc. The Global NCAP crash test of the micro-SUV will surely have impressive results, just like all other passenger cars in Tata’s current line-up.

Tata Punch will likely be available with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine with 86 PS and 113 Nm on tap. Transmission options are expected to consist of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. A 1.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol engine could be offered as well, and an electric powertrain option is also in the making.

The price of Tata Punch is expected to start at around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, its closest rivals in the Indian market will be Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100, along with other similarly priced hatchbacks like Maruti Wagon-R, Hyundai i10 Nios, etc.