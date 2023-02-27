Tata Punch Rival ‘Mini Hyundai SUV’ Spied Again Revealing New Details

Hyundai micro SUV is expected to make its global debut later this year before going on sale in markets like India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has long been reported to be working on an all-new micro SUV internally codenamed Ai3 and it will likely make its global debut later this year. We can expect it to launch in India sometime in early 2024 judging by the latest spotting of the test mule. Caught testing in South Korea, the Hyundai Ai3 appears to be wearing production body parts.

The five-seater will compete against Tata Punch upon arrival and is expected to be based on the updated version of the Grand i10 Nios’ platform. The India-spec model will likely derive power from the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is good enough to produce around 83 PS maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque.

It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT as in the Grand i10 Nios. The spy shots show the presence of a larger SUV compared to the Casper, which is already on sale in the international markets. The sub-four-metre SUV, however, draws design cues from the Casper giving s funky appearance and the grey exterior shade can also be noted in the test prototype.

The front fascia comprises a clamshell-shaped bonnet with muscular creases, a split headlamp cluster with projector lighting and above which the sharp-looking LED Daytime Running Lights are present. It also boasts a wide grille with black inserts, a lower air intake and possibly a faux skid plate.

Other exterior highlights are a slightly raked front windshield, tall pillars and roof rails, a slightly inclined roofline, squared-off wheel arch cladding, sporty-looking alloy wheels, and an upright tailgate. The LED tail lamps look more conventional and different compared to the Casper. The interior will likely share a lot with the Grand i10 Nios and perhaps the i20.

A touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags in the top-end variants, steering wheel with mounted controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a semi-digital instrument console, etc are of high possibilities. Expect the upcoming micro SUV to be priced between Rs. 6.5 lakh and Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will also take on some variants of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.