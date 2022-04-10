Tata Punch Records 10,000+ Unit Sales In India In March 2022

In March 2022, Tata Motors sold 10,526 units of the Punch mini-SUV in the Indian market, which is quite an impressive sales performance

Tata Punch was launched in India back in October last year, and has already become one of the most popular cars in our country. In March 2022 a total of 10,526 units of the subcompact SUV were sold in the domestic market, making it the fourth-highest selling SUV in India for the month.

In February 2022, the sales figure of Tata Punch stood at a total of 9,592 units, which translates to a sales growth of 9.74 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis for March 2022. As the little crossover hasn’t been on sale for long, there is no Year-on-Year (YoY) sales comparison to make here.

Currently, Tata Punch has a single engine option on offer – a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol mill. This powerplant is good for a peak power of 86 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm, and transmission choices consist of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. An idle start-stop system is offered as standard, which helps boost the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

Tata Motors is expected to add a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine option to Punch, likely the same one that does duty on Altroz i-turbo (110 PS/140 Nm). Other than that, an all-electric version of the little SUV is expected to be in development, which will have its debut in a year or two. Tata Punch EV will likely be the most affordable electric car in the brand’s lineup when its launches.

Tata Punch is quite competitively priced in the Indian market, from Rs. 5.67 lakh to Rs. 9.48 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is available in the following trim levels (Personas) – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, Creative, and Kaziranga Edition. There are optional packages on offer for each trim.

Tata Punch is positioned below Nexon in the homegrown carmaker’s passenger car range. In the Indian market, it competes with the likes of Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, while also being an alternative to hatchbacks like Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, etc.