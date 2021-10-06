Tata Punch Pure MT (Base Variant) Showcased In Walkaround Video

Tata Punch is slated to launch in India later this month, and it will be available in four trim levels – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative

Tata Motors recently debuted the highly anticipated Punch in India. The micro-SUV is set to go on sale in the coming days, and its price list is yet to be announced. However, all other details have been revealed by the manufacturer; Tata Punch will be available in four trim levels, with an optional pack available on each.

The video below, posted by Pratik C, gives us a walkaround of the base variant of Tata Punch. Starting with the exterior, the vehicle misses out on LED DRLs and projector headlamps. The vehicle gets 15-inch steel wheels, blacked-out and without wheel caps. The ORVMs are black instead of body-coloured, but they do get integrated LED turn indicators.

The base trim also misses out on LED taillights, but a bold ‘Punch’ badge is present on the tailgate at the centre. The rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillars, which is an interesting design detail. As for the interior, the space on offer is impressive but a lot of convenience features are missing here.

The base variant comes with a manual AC, and there is no audio system on offer as standard (the optional Rythm pack adds one to the Pure trim). There are no controls on the steering wheel, and the instrument cluster consists of traditional analogue dials and a small LCD MID (not the 7-inch TFT MID as the top-spec model).

However, driving modes (Eco/City) and engine start-stop system are available even on the base variant. Other features on offer include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, brake sway control, rear parking sensors, front power windows, 90-degree-opening doors, tilt-adjustable steering, and central locking.

All variants of the Punch are powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine that belts out 86 PS and 113 Nm. The base trim is only available with the standard 5-speed manual gearbox, while all other trims get the option for a 5-speed AMT as well.

Tata Punch is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 in the Indian market.