Tata Punch Prices Leaked? – From Rs. 5.49L To Rs. 8.29 Lakh

Tata Punch prices will be officially revealed on October 20, 2021, and it is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with MT and AMT choices

According to a leaked image doing rounds on the Internet, the prices of the upcoming Tata Punch have been out. The micro SUV appears to cost around Rs. 5.49 lakh for the entry-level Pure trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 8.29 lakh for the Creative (A) top-spec model (ex-showroom). If this price comes into fruition, it can be said that the Punch is definitely priced on the aggressive side for what it offers as it targets the micro SUV space as well as the entry-level compact SUV segment.

The Tata Punch Adventure trim is allegedly priced at Rs. 5.99 lakh, Accomplished at Rs. 6.39 lakh, Accomplished (A) at Rs. 6.99 lakh, Creative at Rs. 7.49 lakh and Creative (o) at Rs. 7.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The detailed drive review of the Punch will be up on our YouTube channel tomorrow but before that here we give you some important details.

The Tata Punch will officially go on sale on October 20 and it is the first SUV underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. The Punch has a stylish exterior courtesy of it being based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

It gets a split headlamp cluster, LED DRLs, clamshell-shaped bonnet, a thick black panel housing Tata badge, sporty bumpers, squared-off wheel arches with black cladding, rear door handles mounted on the pillars, wraparound tail lamps, sculpted bootlid and so on.

Tata will offer the Punch in multiple single and dual-tone colour schemes. The interior features a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, iRA based features, different traction modes, automatic climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, push-button start/stop, cruise control, etc.

As for the cabin, the Punch has several commonalities with the Tiago and Altroz. As for the performance, the Tata Punch derives power from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a five-speed AMT is an option.