Tata Punch Price Hiked By Up To Rs. 15,000, Top Trim Now Cheaper

Tata Motors has revised the price list of Punch by dropping the prices of the top variants and increasing the prices of all other trims

Tata Punch was launched in India back in October 2021, and it was an instant hit here. People have been lining up in droves to buy one, and the high demand has caused the waiting period to go as high as four months for select variants! The manufacturer recently revised the prices of its passenger vehicles in the Indian market, which has affected Punch as well.

The base ‘Pure’ trim has now become more expensive by Rs. 15,000. The ‘Adventure’ and ‘Accomplished’ trim levels, on the other hand, have seen a hike of Rs. 10,000. Interestingly, the price of the top-spec ‘Creative’ trim level of the micro-SUV has dropped by Rs. 10,000!

The cost of the optional packs remains unchanged; the Rhythm pack costs Rs. 35,000, Dazzle pack Rs. 45,000, and iRA pack Rs. 30,000. It should be noted that the new prices are effective only for bookings on and after 19th January 2022. On any orders placed before that, the older prices will be eligible.

Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine, which belts out a peak power of 86 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. There are two transmission choices available here – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT – both of which send power to the front wheels.

Despite being a budget-friendly car, Tata Punch has an impressive GNCAP safety rating (5-star adult safety, 4-star child safety). It has plenty of convenience features on offer as well, like a semi-digital instrument console (with 7-inch TFT MID), multi-function steering wheel (flat-bottom), height-adjustable driver seat, rear parking camera, etc.

Tata Punch price hike – January 2022 Model New Price Old Price Pure Rs. 5,64,900 Rs. 5,49,900 Pure Rhythm Rs. 5,99,900 Rs. 5,84,600 Adventure Rs. 6,49,900 Rs. 6,39,900 Adventure AMT Rs. 7,09,900 Rs. 6,99,900 Adventure Rhythm Rs. 6,84,900 Rs. 6,74,900 Adventure Rhythm AMT Rs. 7,44,900 Rs.7,34,900 Accomplished Rs. 7,39,900 Rs. 7,29,900 Accomplished AMT Rs. 7,99,900 Rs. 7,89,900 Accomplished Dazzle Rs. 7,84,900 Rs. 7,74,900 Accomplished Dazzle AMT Rs. 8,44,900 Rs. 8,34,900 Creative Rs. 8,38,900 Rs. 8,49,900 Creative AMT Rs. 8,98,900 Rs. 9,09,900 Creative iRA Rs. 8,68,900 Rs. 8,79,900 Creative iRA AMT Rs. 9,28,900 Rs. 9,39,900

Following the price hike, Tata Punch is now priced from almost Rs. 6.65 lakh to Rs. 8.99 lakh (excluding the optional packs). In the Indian car market, its closest competitors are Maruti Ignis, Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, etc.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi