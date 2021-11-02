Tata Punch Posts 8,453 Units In Its First Month, Beats Rivals

Tata Punch is available in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative variants; powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

Tata Motors officially announced the prices of the long-anticipated Punch just over a couple of weeks ago and its deliveries had begun subsequently. The micro SUV rejuvenates the segment it is positioned in against the likes of Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis and its entry-level pricing of Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) meant a host of mass-market models can be targeted.

The five-seater is the production version of the H2X and HBX concepts and is the first SUV to sit on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform that debuted in the Altroz premium hatchback. Both have several commonalities on the inside as well and just as the Altroz, the Punch is high on safety with the Global NCAP crash test rating of five stars.

The Punch achieved good marks in both adult occupant and child safety assessments making it the safest car on sale in the affordable price range. The Punch is available in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative trim levels and its prices go up to Rs. 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and when the iRA pack is considered for the addition of Rs. 30,000, the SUV does step into the compact SUV territory.

The homegrown manufacturer recorded its highest monthly sales tally in a decade while garnering 13.7 per cent market share in October 2021 and the Punch played a significant role in its domestic volumes. In its first month, the five-seater registered a total of 8,453 unit sales and it was the tenth most sold passenger car in the country last month.

It derives power from the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission with Traction Pro mode for mild off-roading.

The equipment list comprises 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 90-degree opening doors, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, reverse parking camera, push-button start/stop, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, rain-sensing wipers, seven-inch TFT instrument cluster and so on.