Tata Punch Officially Revealed In India And Bookings Open

Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine developing 86 hp and 113 Nm and is paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT

Tata Motors has today officially revealed the Punch for the domestic market. First showcased in its concept form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show under the H2X name, Tata took to 2020 Auto Expo to bring in the close to production HBX concept and today the road-going micro SUV has been unveiled completely giving us all the necessary information about its exterior, interior and mechanicals.

The five-seater is positioned below the Nexon compact SUV in the company’s domestic SUV lineup and is also a sub-four-metre SUV. The Punch is the second model underpinned by the ALFA ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and the first SUV to sit on that platform. It is also used in the successfully running Altroz premium hatchback.

The Punch draws its styling inspiration from the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy found in the latest crop of Tata vehicles. On the outside, the micro SUV comes with an upright front fascia with a split headlamp cluster having projector headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights, a clamshell bonnet structure, busy fog lamp housing, wide central air intake and so on.

Tata Punch Performance Specifications Engine 1.2L Revotron three-cyl petrol Power 86 horsepower Torque 113 Nm Transmission Five-speed MT or AMT Ground Clearance 187 mm Bootspace 366 litres

It must be noted that the Punch is sold in three single-tone (White, Grey and Stonehenge) and six-dual tone colour schemes (White and Black, Grey and Black, Orange and Black, Stonehenge and Black, Urban Bronze and Black, and Blue and White) accentuating the well-proportioned exterior. The Punch will be available in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative trims.

It will have an expansive range with prices likely ranging between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch will compete against micro SUVs like Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis and it will take on more affordable Renault Kwid and other compact hatchbacks, as it has the potential to be a volume seller if everything pans out well.

Other design highlights in the Punch are rear door handles mounted on the pillars, thick black cladding, squared-off wheel arches, wraparound LED tail lamps, and a sculpted bootlid. On the inside, the top-end variants of the Punch will be retailed with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with iRA connect.

It has several commonalities with the Tiago and Altroz and has 90-degree opening doors as the latter allowing for easy ingress and egress. The equipment list comprises cruise control, 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, an automatic climate control system, rain-sensing wipers, reversing camera, push-button engine start/stop, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Sway Control, ESC, etc.

As for the performance, the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine delivering a maximum power output of 86 horsepower and 113 Nm is utilised and is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option. The powertrain also gains an idle start/stop technology for improved fuel efficiency.

In addition, the AMT transmission-equipped variants boast traction modes. Other key bits are 187 mm ground clearance, 366L bootspace, 20.3-degree approach angle, 22.2-degree ramp over angle, and 37.6-degree departure angle. The deliveries of the Tata Punch are expected to begin in the coming weeks and bookings are open. It has already started arriving at dealerships across the country.