Tata Punch, Nexon Price Updated – New Price List All Variants

Tata Motors has revised the price of the Punch and Nexon SUVs in the Indian market for the CY2025

Tata Punch was the highest-selling vehicle in all the segments in 2024 in the Indian market. The Punch’s power-packed performance put an abrupt end to Maruti Suzuki’s 40-year long streak. Now, we have learnt that Tata Motors has silently hiked the price of the micro-SUV across the country. In addition, Tata Nexon price list too has been revised with a few variants getting more expensive while some witnessing a drop in the ex-showroom price. In this piece, we have compiled the complete variant-wise pricing of the Punch and Nexon in India.

Starting with Tata Punch price in India, it sees a maximum hike of up to Rs 17,090 in January 2025. The entry-level Pure MT grade witnesses the lowest raise in price at Rs 7,090. The 2025 Punch ICE now starts at Rs 6.20 lakh as compared to its earlier price of Rs 6.13 lakh. Several mid-level trims like Pure (O) MT, Adventure S MT, Adventure S AMT, Adventure+ S MT, Adventure+ S AMT, Accomplished+ MT and Accomplished+ AMT see an increase in price by Rs 12,090.

The Accomplished+ S MT and Accomplished+ S AMT variants will be more expensive by Rs 10,090. Last but not the least, the range-topping models such as Adventure MT, Adventure AMT, Adventure Rhythm MT and Adventure Rhythm AMT receive the maximum price hike of Rs 17,090. Just so you know, Adventure and Adventure Rhythm grades have been updated with sunroof as a standard feature. Below is the complete variant-wise price list of Tata Punch.

2024-Tata-Punch.jpg

Tata Punch Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Pure

Rs 6.13 Lakh

Rs 6.20 Lakh

Rs 7,000

Pure (O)

Rs 6.70 Lakh

Rs 6.82 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Adventure S

Rs 7.60 Lakh

Rs 7.72 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Adventure S AMT

Rs 8.20 Lakh

Rs 8.32 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Adventure+ S

Rs 8.10 Lakh

Rs 8.22 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Adventure+ S AMT

Rs 8.70 Lakh

Rs 8.82 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Accomplished+

Rs 8.30 Lakh

Rs 8.42 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Accomplished+ AMT

Rs 8.90 Lakh

Rs 9.02 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Accomplished+ S

Rs 8.80 Lakh

Rs 8.90 Lakh

Rs 10,000

Accomplished+ S AMT

Rs 9.40 Lakh

Rs 9.50 Lakh

Rs 10,000

Creative+

Rs 9 Lakh

Rs 9.12 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Creative+ AMT

Rs 9.60 Lakh

Rs 9.72 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Creative+ S

Rs 9.45 Lakh

Rs 9.57 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Creative+ S AMT

Rs 10 Lakh

Rs 10.17 Lakh

Rs 17,000

Accomplished+ CAMO

Rs 8.45 Lakh

Rs 8.57 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Accomplished+ AMT CAMO

Rs 9.05 Lakh

Rs 9.17 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Accomplished+ S CAMO

Rs 8.95 Lakh

Rs 9.07 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Accomplished+ S AMT CAMO

Rs 9.55 Lakh

Rs 9.67 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Creative+ CAMO

Rs 9.15 Lakh

Rs 9.27 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Creative+ AMT CAMO

Rs 9.75 Lakh

Rs 9.87 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Creative+ S CAMO

Rs 9.60 Lakh

Rs 9.72 Lakh

Rs 12,000

Creative+ S AMT CAMO

Rs 10.15 Lakh

Rs 10.32 Lakh

Rs 17,000

Adventure Rhythm AMT

Rs 7.95 Lakh

Rs 8.12 Lakh

Rs 17,000

Adventure Rhythm

Rs 7.35 Lakh

Rs 7.52 Lakh

Rs 17,000

Adventure

Rs 7 Lakh

Rs 7.17 Lakh

Rs 17,000

Adventure AMT

Rs 7.60 Lakh

Rs 7.77 Lakh

Rs 17,000

Coming to the 2025 Tata Nexon, the home-grown automaker has increased the price of a few variants while making subtle updates to the overall feature list. The price of a few variants have also been reduced. Starting with the base Smart+ trim, it sees a hike in price by Rs 20,000 while the parcel tray feature has been omitted. For those asking, parcel tray will only be available with Creative+ PS (Panoramic Sunroof) variant onwards.

The mid-level Creative and Fearless trims are made more accessible to common man with a price cut of Rs 20,000-30,000. Tata Motors has made no changes to the starting variant Smart 1.2 in the Nexon range and it retains the price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the Pure+ 1.2 and Pure+ AMT 1.2 price has been kept the same at Rs 9.20 lakh and Rs 9.70 lakh, respectively.

2025 tata nexon2

Tata Nexon Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Smart

NA

Rs 8 Lakh

NA

Smart+

Rs 8.70 Lakh

Rs 8.90 Lakh

Rs 20,000

Smart+ AMT

Rs 9.50 Lakh

Rs 9.60 Lakh

Rs 10,000

Smart+ S

Rs 9 Lakh

Rs 9.20 Lakh

Rs 20,000

Pure+

NA

Rs 9.70 Lakh

NA

Pure+ AMT

NA

Rs 10.40 Lakh

NA

Pure+ S

NA

Rs 10 Lakh

NA

Pure+ S AMT

NA

Rs 10.70 Lakh

NA

Creative AMT

Rs 11.40 Lakh

Rs 11.70 Lakh

Rs 30,000

Creative DCA

Rs 11.90 Lakh

Rs 12.20 Lakh

Rs 30,000

Creative

Rs 10.70 Lakh

Rs 11 Lakh

Rs 30,000

Creative+ S

Rs 11.50 Lakh

Rs 11.30 Lakh

Rs 20,000 (-)

Creative+ S DK

Rs 11.90 Lakh

Rs 11.70 Lakh

Rs 20,000 (-)

Creative+ PS DCA DT

NA

Rs 13.50 Lakh

NA

Creative+ PS DT

NA

Rs 12.30 Lakh

NA

Creative+ PS DCA DK

NA

Rs 13.90 Lakh

NA

Creative+ PS DK

NA

Rs 12.70 Lakh

NA

Fearless+ PS DCA DT

Rs 14.80 Lakh

Rs 14.50 Lakh

Rs 30,000 (-)

Fearless+ PS DT

Rs 13.60 Lakh

Rs 13.30 Lakh

Rs 30,000 (-)

Fearless+ PS DCA DK

Rs 15 Lakh

Rs 14.70 Lakh

Rs 30,000 (-)

Fearless+ PS DK

Rs 13.80 Lakh

Rs 13.50 Lakh

Rs 30,000 (-)

Creative+ S AMT DK

Rs 12.60 Lakh

Rs 12.40 Lakh

Rs 20,000 (-)

Creative+ S AMT

Rs 12.20 Lakh

Rs 12 Lakh

Rs 20,000 (-)

Creative+ S

Rs 11.50 Lakh

Rs 11.30 Lakh

Rs 20,000 (-)

Earlier, the range-topping variant in the Nexon line-up, the Creative+ S 1.2 Petrol, was priced at Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, it will be sold at Rs 11.30 lakh in the country. Below is the 2025 Tata Nexon variant-wise price in India.