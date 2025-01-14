Tata Punch, Nexon Price Updated – New Price List All Variants

Tata Motors has revised the price of the Punch and Nexon SUVs in the Indian market for the CY2025

Tata Punch was the highest-selling vehicle in all the segments in 2024 in the Indian market. The Punch’s power-packed performance put an abrupt end to Maruti Suzuki’s 40-year long streak. Now, we have learnt that Tata Motors has silently hiked the price of the micro-SUV across the country. In addition, Tata Nexon price list too has been revised with a few variants getting more expensive while some witnessing a drop in the ex-showroom price. In this piece, we have compiled the complete variant-wise pricing of the Punch and Nexon in India.

Starting with Tata Punch price in India, it sees a maximum hike of up to Rs 17,090 in January 2025. The entry-level Pure MT grade witnesses the lowest raise in price at Rs 7,090. The 2025 Punch ICE now starts at Rs 6.20 lakh as compared to its earlier price of Rs 6.13 lakh. Several mid-level trims like Pure (O) MT, Adventure S MT, Adventure S AMT, Adventure+ S MT, Adventure+ S AMT, Accomplished+ MT and Accomplished+ AMT see an increase in price by Rs 12,090.

The Accomplished+ S MT and Accomplished+ S AMT variants will be more expensive by Rs 10,090. Last but not the least, the range-topping models such as Adventure MT, Adventure AMT, Adventure Rhythm MT and Adventure Rhythm AMT receive the maximum price hike of Rs 17,090. Just so you know, Adventure and Adventure Rhythm grades have been updated with sunroof as a standard feature. Below is the complete variant-wise price list of Tata Punch.

Tata Punch Variant Old Price New Price Difference Pure Rs 6.13 Lakh Rs 6.20 Lakh Rs 7,000 Pure (O) Rs 6.70 Lakh Rs 6.82 Lakh Rs 12,000 Adventure S Rs 7.60 Lakh Rs 7.72 Lakh Rs 12,000 Adventure S AMT Rs 8.20 Lakh Rs 8.32 Lakh Rs 12,000 Adventure+ S Rs 8.10 Lakh Rs 8.22 Lakh Rs 12,000 Adventure+ S AMT Rs 8.70 Lakh Rs 8.82 Lakh Rs 12,000 Accomplished+ Rs 8.30 Lakh Rs 8.42 Lakh Rs 12,000 Accomplished+ AMT Rs 8.90 Lakh Rs 9.02 Lakh Rs 12,000 Accomplished+ S Rs 8.80 Lakh Rs 8.90 Lakh Rs 10,000 Accomplished+ S AMT Rs 9.40 Lakh Rs 9.50 Lakh Rs 10,000 Creative+ Rs 9 Lakh Rs 9.12 Lakh Rs 12,000 Creative+ AMT Rs 9.60 Lakh Rs 9.72 Lakh Rs 12,000 Creative+ S Rs 9.45 Lakh Rs 9.57 Lakh Rs 12,000 Creative+ S AMT Rs 10 Lakh Rs 10.17 Lakh Rs 17,000 Accomplished+ CAMO Rs 8.45 Lakh Rs 8.57 Lakh Rs 12,000 Accomplished+ AMT CAMO Rs 9.05 Lakh Rs 9.17 Lakh Rs 12,000 Accomplished+ S CAMO Rs 8.95 Lakh Rs 9.07 Lakh Rs 12,000 Accomplished+ S AMT CAMO Rs 9.55 Lakh Rs 9.67 Lakh Rs 12,000 Creative+ CAMO Rs 9.15 Lakh Rs 9.27 Lakh Rs 12,000 Creative+ AMT CAMO Rs 9.75 Lakh Rs 9.87 Lakh Rs 12,000 Creative+ S CAMO Rs 9.60 Lakh Rs 9.72 Lakh Rs 12,000 Creative+ S AMT CAMO Rs 10.15 Lakh Rs 10.32 Lakh Rs 17,000 Adventure Rhythm AMT Rs 7.95 Lakh Rs 8.12 Lakh Rs 17,000 Adventure Rhythm Rs 7.35 Lakh Rs 7.52 Lakh Rs 17,000 Adventure Rs 7 Lakh Rs 7.17 Lakh Rs 17,000 Adventure AMT Rs 7.60 Lakh Rs 7.77 Lakh Rs 17,000

Coming to the 2025 Tata Nexon, the home-grown automaker has increased the price of a few variants while making subtle updates to the overall feature list. The price of a few variants have also been reduced. Starting with the base Smart+ trim, it sees a hike in price by Rs 20,000 while the parcel tray feature has been omitted. For those asking, parcel tray will only be available with Creative+ PS (Panoramic Sunroof) variant onwards.

The mid-level Creative and Fearless trims are made more accessible to common man with a price cut of Rs 20,000-30,000. Tata Motors has made no changes to the starting variant Smart 1.2 in the Nexon range and it retains the price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the Pure+ 1.2 and Pure+ AMT 1.2 price has been kept the same at Rs 9.20 lakh and Rs 9.70 lakh, respectively.

Tata Nexon Variant Old Price New Price Difference Smart NA Rs 8 Lakh NA Smart+ Rs 8.70 Lakh Rs 8.90 Lakh Rs 20,000 Smart+ AMT Rs 9.50 Lakh Rs 9.60 Lakh Rs 10,000 Smart+ S Rs 9 Lakh Rs 9.20 Lakh Rs 20,000 Pure+ NA Rs 9.70 Lakh NA Pure+ AMT NA Rs 10.40 Lakh NA Pure+ S NA Rs 10 Lakh NA Pure+ S AMT NA Rs 10.70 Lakh NA Creative AMT Rs 11.40 Lakh Rs 11.70 Lakh Rs 30,000 Creative DCA Rs 11.90 Lakh Rs 12.20 Lakh Rs 30,000 Creative Rs 10.70 Lakh Rs 11 Lakh Rs 30,000 Creative+ S Rs 11.50 Lakh Rs 11.30 Lakh Rs 20,000 (-) Creative+ S DK Rs 11.90 Lakh Rs 11.70 Lakh Rs 20,000 (-) Creative+ PS DCA DT NA Rs 13.50 Lakh NA Creative+ PS DT NA Rs 12.30 Lakh NA Creative+ PS DCA DK NA Rs 13.90 Lakh NA Creative+ PS DK NA Rs 12.70 Lakh NA Fearless+ PS DCA DT Rs 14.80 Lakh Rs 14.50 Lakh Rs 30,000 (-) Fearless+ PS DT Rs 13.60 Lakh Rs 13.30 Lakh Rs 30,000 (-) Fearless+ PS DCA DK Rs 15 Lakh Rs 14.70 Lakh Rs 30,000 (-) Fearless+ PS DK Rs 13.80 Lakh Rs 13.50 Lakh Rs 30,000 (-) Creative+ S AMT DK Rs 12.60 Lakh Rs 12.40 Lakh Rs 20,000 (-) Creative+ S AMT Rs 12.20 Lakh Rs 12 Lakh Rs 20,000 (-) Creative+ S Rs 11.50 Lakh Rs 11.30 Lakh Rs 20,000 (-)

Earlier, the range-topping variant in the Nexon line-up, the Creative+ S 1.2 Petrol, was priced at Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, it will be sold at Rs 11.30 lakh in the country. Below is the 2025 Tata Nexon variant-wise price in India.