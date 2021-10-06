Tata Punch Micro-SUV Variant-Wise Features Explained

Tata Punch is available in four trim levels (or Persona, as the manufacturer calls it), with an optional pack available on all trims

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Punch micro-SUV in India. Bookings for the vehicle have already begun, and the price list will be announced later this month when it launches. The vehicle has plenty of features on offer across four trim levels – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative – with an optional package available for each grade.

The base ‘Pure’ trim is available with dual airbags, ABS (with EBD & CSC), brake sway control, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, central locking, power windows (front), 90-degree-opening doors, 15-inch steel wheels, and LED turn indicators. One can opt for Rhythm pack on this grade, which adds a 4-inch infotainment system and a 4-speaker audio system (with steering-mounted controls).

The ‘Adventure’ trim gets a few additions over the base model, like a 4-inch infotainment system, a four-speaker audio system, USB charging port, power-adjustable ORVMs, power windows (front and rear), anti-glare IRVM, and wheel covers for the steel wheels. The Rhythm pack throws a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto & Apple Carplay), a rear parking camera, and two tweeters into the mix.

On the ‘Accomplished’ trim, Tata has added the following over Adventure grade- a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto & Apple Carplay connectivity, rear parking camera, LED taillights, front fog lamps, push-button start/stop, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, Traction Pro (AMT only), and 15-inch hyperstyle wheels. With the optional Dazzle pack, it gets 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED DRLs, projector headlights, and blacked-out A-pillars.

The top-spec ‘Creative’ trim has a few extra features over Accomplished, like a 7-inch TFT MID, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, rain-sensing wipers, auto-folding ORVMs, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, puddle lamps, rear centre armrest, and rear washer/wiper. It gets the optional iRA pack, which adds iRA connected car tech to it.

There is just one engine option available on Tata Punch – a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol unit (86 PS/113 Nm). A 5-speed manual gearbox is available as standard, and buyers can opt for a 5-speed AMT on all trims except Pure.