Tata Punch Micro-SUV To Get Multi Drive Modes & Terrain Modes

The upcoming Tata Punch is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine could also be available

Tata Motors unveiled its upcoming micro-SUV, the Punch, in India a little while ago. The manufacturer has been busy releasing new teasers for the vehicle, and launch is expected to happen near Diwali time. We expect the Punch to come loaded with a lot of features, which will likely include driving modes and terrain modes as well.

Tata Punch won’t simply be a hatchback on stilts but will have a few SUV characteristics, unlike its rivals in the segment. Driving modes and/or terrain response modes will help give it a fair amount of off-road ability, despite being just a front-wheel-drive model. Hill start assist and hill descent control will also be offered on the micro-SUV.

Other features expected on Tata Punch include a semi-digital instrument console, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, iRA connected car tech, a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-function), automatic climate control, smart keyless entry, push-button start/stop, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), cruise control, etc. In terms of safety, features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, etc., will be on offer.

Tata Punch will be a looker as well, thanks to its edgy design. It gets a split headlamp setup, muscular bumpers with a large grille, a raised bonnet, squared wheel arches, thick plastic cladding, wraparound LED taillights, faux roof rails, and a set of unique dual-tone wheels. The car gets blacked-out pillars, and the rear door handles will be integrated into the C-pillars.

Tata’s micro-SUV will also get dual-tone colour options, which will enhance the visual appeal of the vehicle. The powertrain options haven’t been revealed yet, but we expect a 1.2L NA petrol motor (86 PS/113 Nm) to be present under the hood. A 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill (110 PS/140 Nm) could also be available on higher trims.

A 5-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard, and we expect automatic gearbox options to be available as well. In the Indian market, Tata Punch will likely have a starting price of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will compete with the likes of Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.