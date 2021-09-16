Tata Punch Spied Undisguised Inside And Out Ahead Of Launch

Tata Punch micro SUV will go on sale this festive season and is expected to be aggressively priced against competitors upon arrival

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Punch micro SUV this festive season and is already turning out to be the hottest new model in the coming months. A few weeks ago, Tata revealed the official production name of the HBX concept based micro SUV and soon after, the exterior images were released further upping the ante.

The Tata Punch will compete against Mahindra KUV NXT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Renault Kwid and it will have dimensions almost similar to the conceptual version. Here we have a few spy pictures of the AMT-spec Punch wearing camouflage and the interior has also been caught on camera giving us some detailed information as to what it will boast of.

The five-seater will be offered in multiple colour schemes including dual-tone shades and it has plenty in common with the Altroz and Tiago inside the cabin. For instance, the semi-digital instrument cluster with a large central multi-info display can be clearly seen while the multi-functional steering wheel, buttons and dials are also borrowed from its siblings.

As for the performance, the Tata Punch will use the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated Revotron petrol engine as the Altroz, Tiago and Tigor producing around 86 PS maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual transmission will be standard and a five-speed AMT will be retailed as an option.

The chances of Tata offering the turbo version of the same engine are also high. The cabin has a free-standing seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as iRA connect features, contrast borders for HVAC vents and so on. The Punch is the second model underpinned by the ALFA ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) following the Altroz.

The well-proportioned exterior follows Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and it enables split headlamp cluster, LED Daytime Running Lights, clamshell-shaped bonnet, pillar-mounted rear door handles, squared-off wheel arches, sporty LED tail lamps, thick black front panel housing the Tata badge, newly designed alloy wheels, etc.

Image Source: Damit Singh & Rahul Sharma