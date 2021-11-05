Tata Punch Looks Butch In This Digitally Rendered Off-Road Avatar

Check out this digitally rendered model of Tata Punch, which has been transformed into a lovely, offroad-spec SUV

Tata Punch was launched in the Indian market last month, and the micro-SUV has already become the brand’s highest-selling car! The strong sales numbers will likely continue in the future as well, thanks to the brilliant combination of safety, comfort, and features, along with aggressive pricing of Tata’s little crossover.

Tata Punch has also managed to excite a lot of digital artists in India, who have been reimagining the SUV in different drool-worthy avatars. Here, we have another one, created by Alpha Renders, which sports some digital off-road mods. This isn’t an all-out, hardcore off-roader, but more like an overland SUV.

At the front, the artist has added a pair of auxiliary light mounts on the front bumper, and the headlamps now sport darkened glass. The stock wheels have been replaced by deep-dish alloys, sporting a blacked-out finish, shod with block-pattern tyres. A roof rack has been added to the micro-SUV, with four auxiliary lights mounted at the front.

At the rear, we see that the taillights and the high-mounted stop lamp also get darkened glass. The reflectors on the bumper have been replaced by rear fog lamps with multiple tri-arrow LED elements. The Tata logo and the ‘Punch’ badge on the tailgate have ditched their chrome finish in favour of piano black finish.

Although this digitally modified Tata Punch doesn’t feature a lot of changes, the final concept looks brilliant. Of course, to be a proper off-roader, the micro-SUV would need a bigger engine under the hood. The current 1.2L NA petrol motor (86 PS/113 Nm), is punchy enough for city commutes and soft-roading though. The AMT variants also have a Traction Pro mode, which helps the SUV drive over low-traction surfaces.

Tata Punch is currently priced from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest rivals in the Indian market are Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, and the Punch even competes with the likes of mid-level hatchbacks, including Maruti Swift, Maruti Wagon-R, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Tata Tiago.