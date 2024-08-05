Tata Punch Is Now India’s Best Selling Car, Beats WagonR & Swift

In the first half of 2024, Tata Punch became the most sold passenger vehicle in India by recording a domestic tally of 1,10,308 units

In the first half of this calendar year, Tata Punch became the most sold passenger vehicle in the country by recording a domestic tally of 1,10,308 units as against 67,117 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY positive volume increase of 64 per cent as it cleared the second-placed Maruti Suzuki WagonR by well over 10,000 units.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished in the third position while the Punch’s compact SUV sibling, the Nexon, came in as the tenth most sold car in H1 2024. Tata Motors introduced the Punch in October 2021 and it has been well received by customers all along. It has set a new record by becoming the fastest SUV to get past 4 lakh sales, achieving this milestone in just 34 months.

The Tata Punch’s success is attributed to its tall stance, high ground clearance, commanding driving position, extensive features and competitive pricing. It was also among the first front-wheel-drive SUVs to tackle the challenging terrain of Sandakphu. Before its release, the Punch received a prestigious GNCAP 5-star safety rating, achieving the highest score for adult occupant protection available at the time.

The Tata Punch set an industry milestone, becoming the first SUV to reach 1 lakh sales in a mere 10 months by August 2022. The pace quickened thereafter, hitting the next 1 lakh sales within 9 months, and then reaching the 3 lakh mark in just 7 months. The Punch CNG, equipped with twin-cylinder technology, was launched in 2023.

In January 2024, the Punch EV joined the lineup and swiftly became one of India’s best-selling electric vehicles. The sub-four-metre SUV sector saw remarkable year-on-year growth of 75 per cent with the Tata Punch leading the way in FY24, holding a significant 68 per cent market share in this segment.

The introduction of the CNG variant further boosted sales, resulting in a 30 per cent increase in the overall growth of the Punch brand. The Punch EV has contributed an additional 15 per cent to the overall sales growth of the Punch lineup. It is the first model built on the acti.ev platform, with 21 per cent of its buyers being first-time car owners.