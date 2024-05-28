Tata Punch Facelift: Expected Price, Design, Features & More

The ICE-powered Tata Punch facelift is all set to launch in India in mid-2024. It will receive an updated front fascia along with new interior features

The highly anticipated Tata Punch facelift has been spotted undergoing testing on Indian roads for a few months, unveiling its new features and updates. Tata Motors had officially confirmed that the Punch facelift will launch in mid-2024. Ahead of its launch, here is everything you need to know about Tata Punch facelift.

Spy shots suggest that the front fascia of the 2024 Tata Punch is similar to the recently-launched Punch EV. Featuring a split-headlamp setup with LED DRLs and tweaked bumper, the Tata Punch facelift exterior also resembles with its siblings, the Nexon, Safari and Harrier.

Tata Punch facelift is likely to omit a full-width LED light bar at the front, with minimal changes to the side and rear profiles. However, it is expected to sit on freshly-designed alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the Tata Punch facelift will likely receive more interior upgrades than the Punch EV.

In terms of interior features, the compact SUV is expected to come equipped with a big 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, an air purifier and ventilated front seats. Furthermore, it will continue to sport features like automatic AC, cruise control and a sunroof.

Under the hood, the Punch facelift will remain unchanged. As of now, the SUV is propelled by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol engine which produces 86 hp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox. Additionally, it is also offered in CNG variant generating 73.4 hp power and 103 Nm torque. It comes paired to a five-speed manual transmission only.

Safety suite of the 2024 Tata Punch will likely come equipped with a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Blind Spot Monitoring, and six airbags. Expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh – Rs 11 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom), the Tata Punch facelift will rival the likes of the Hyundai Exter in the Indian market.