Tata Punch EV Variant-Wise Key Features & Tech Explained In Detail

Here’s everything we know about the Tata Punch.ev yet – five trim levels, two driving range options, premium features, etc.

Tata Motors has electrified the micro SUV segment with the launch of the Punch.ev, its second electric SUV and fourth EV offering overall. The price list has not been revealed yet, but bookings have begun all across India, for a token amount of Rs. 21,000.

Built on the Gen 2 EV platform (acti.ev), the Punch EV promises a range between 300km and 400km, depending on the variant. While official power and torque figures remain under wraps, we know it offers multi-mode brake regeneration for added efficiency.

Available in five trims for the Standard Range version (Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+) and three for the Long Range version (Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+), the Punch EV caters to diverse needs. Dual-tone paint options add to the personalisation options.

The complete brochure is yet to be released, but Tata Motors has revealed the key features of the different Tata Punch.ev trims. Take a look below:

Smart (Standard Range)

The “Smart” trim has the following key features and equipment:

LED Headlamps

Smart Digital DRLs

Multi-mode Regen

ESP

6 Airbags

Smart+ (Standard Range)

Features to be announced

Adventure (Standard and Long Range)

The “Adventure” trim has the following additions or replacements over the “Smart” trim:

Cruise Control

Front Fog Lamps with Cornering

17.78 cm Infotainment by HARMAN

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

EPB with Autohold (Only Long Range)

Jeweled Control Knob (Only Long Range)

Sunroof Option Available

Empowered (Standard and Long Range)

The “Empowered” trim has the following additions or replacements over the “Adventure” trim:

R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Air Purifier with AQI Display

Auto Fold ORVM

17.78 cm Digital Cockpit

SOS Function

26.03 cm HD Infotainment by HARMAN

Sunroof Option Available

Dual Tone Body Color

Empowered+ (Standard and Long Range)

The “Empowered+” trim has the following additions or replacements over the “Empowered” trim:

Leatherette Seats

360º Camera Surround View System

Blind Spot View Monitor

Ventilated Front Seats

Arcade.ev App Suite

Wireless Smart Phone Charger

26.03 cm Digital Cockpit

From its promising range and stylish design to its feature-packed interior and safety focus, the Tata Punch EV is poised to make a significant impact in the electric SUV segment. If you’re looking for a compact, feature-rich electric SUV with a punch, the Punch EV is definitely worth considering.