Tata Punch EV Variant-Wise Key Features & Tech Explained In Detail

Here’s everything we know about the Tata Punch.ev yet – five trim levels, two driving range options, premium features, etc.
Tata Motors has electrified the micro SUV segment with the launch of the Punch.ev, its second electric SUV and fourth EV offering overall. The price list has not been revealed yet, but bookings have begun all across India, for a token amount of Rs. 21,000.
Built on the Gen 2 EV platform (acti.ev), the Punch EV promises a range between 300km and 400km, depending on the variant. While official power and torque figures remain under wraps, we know it offers multi-mode brake regeneration for added efficiency.
Available in five trims for the Standard Range version (Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+) and three for the Long Range version (Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+), the Punch EV caters to diverse needs. Dual-tone paint options add to the personalisation options.
The complete brochure is yet to be released, but Tata Motors has revealed the key features of the different Tata Punch.ev trims. Take a look below:
Smart (Standard Range)
The “Smart” trim has the following key features and equipment:
- LED Headlamps
- Smart Digital DRLs
- Multi-mode Regen
- ESP
- 6 Airbags
Smart+ (Standard Range)
Features to be announced
Adventure (Standard and Long Range)
The “Adventure” trim has the following additions or replacements over the “Smart” trim:
- Cruise Control
- Front Fog Lamps with Cornering
- 17.78 cm Infotainment by HARMAN
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- EPB with Autohold (Only Long Range)
- Jeweled Control Knob (Only Long Range)
- Sunroof Option Available
Empowered (Standard and Long Range)
The “Empowered” trim has the following additions or replacements over the “Adventure” trim:
- R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- Air Purifier with AQI Display
- Auto Fold ORVM
- 17.78 cm Digital Cockpit
- SOS Function
- 26.03 cm HD Infotainment by HARMAN
- Sunroof Option Available
- Dual Tone Body Color
Empowered+ (Standard and Long Range)
The “Empowered+” trim has the following additions or replacements over the “Empowered” trim:
- Leatherette Seats
- 360º Camera Surround View System
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Arcade.ev App Suite
- Wireless Smart Phone Charger
- 26.03 cm Digital Cockpit
From its promising range and stylish design to its feature-packed interior and safety focus, the Tata Punch EV is poised to make a significant impact in the electric SUV segment. If you’re looking for a compact, feature-rich electric SUV with a punch, the Punch EV is definitely worth considering.