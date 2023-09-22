Tata Punch EV To Likely Launch Next Month – What We Know So Far

Tata Punch EV is set for a debut next month and the latest spy shots hint at the inclusion of a new larger infotainment system and Nexon Facelift-like steering wheel

Tata Motors has been testing the Punch EV for a long time now and test mules are being spotted on a regular basis. As we are nearing its launch timeline which is most likely next month, a new set of spy images have revealed some fresh details. Let’s take a look at it along with everything we know about the upcoming Tata Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV: New Infotainment System and Steering Wheel

The latest media reports suggest that the Punch EV will get a new larger infotainment system which will most likely be the same 10.25-inch unit we recently saw on the latest Nexon Facelift and the mid-spec trims of Nexon EV Facelift. This also means that a brand new UI will also be a part of the package.

The test mule was also reportedly sporting a Nexon Facelift-inspired steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo. Apart from this, a front-mounted charging socket, a first for Tata Motors EV is confirmed and the Punch EV will get an LED lighting setup which was missing in its petrol-powered counterpart.

Tata Punch EV: Design, Interiors and Features

The changes to the exterior design will be quite minimalistic which includes blue accents running all over to speak of its EV identity. In addition to this, we could see some extra EV-specific bits on the outside of the Punch EV and the same story will be continued inside the cabin as well. Apart from this, new alloy wheels and all four disc brakes will also make it to the final production model.

On the feature front, expect the electric Punch to remain or less the same and it could likely get a sunroof which is slowly becoming a norm in small cars.

Tata Punch EV: Powertrain Details

The Punch EV will continue to use the Tata Motors Ziptron technology, much like the other EVs in the brand’s stable. It will be based on the Gen 2 Sigma architecture, which is a more electric-friendly version of the ALFA platform, currently doing duty on conventionally powered Punch.

While the battery specs are unknown, it will surely be a liquid-cooled unit unlike its major rival, the Citroen eC3 which gets an air-cooled battery pack. The claimed range from the system will stand anywhere around 300-350 kilometres and we expect Tata Motors to offer two battery pack options.