Tata Punch EV To Launch In India On January 17 – All Known Details

Tata Punch EV will launch on January 17 at 11:30 am in India and is the first model based on the acti.ev platform

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Punch EV will go on sale on January 17, 2024 in the Indian market and its official bookings have commenced for an initial token of Rs. 21,000 at authorised dealerships and online. The Tata Punch EV is the first model to sit on the second-generation EV platform known as acti.ev and is heavily influenced by the Nexon EV.

The homegrown manufacturer has released the exterior images of the new electric micro SUV and design elements take plenty of inspiration from the recently facelifted Nexon EV. It will be positioned below the Nexon EV in the brand’s EV portfolio and it will take on Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV. It will be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh for the base variant and the top-spec model could cost around Rs. 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The exterior is a big departure compared to its ICE sibling and it gets a closed-off front grille with a front-mounted charging port, split LED headlamp cluster, a horizontal LED light bar, new front bumper with faux skid plate, newly designed alloy wheels, revised rear bumper, etc. It also becomes the first Tata electric vehicle to come with a frunk.

The cabin will be more premium and upmarket than the regular petrol variant as it will feature a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument console, a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, new touch-based climate control panel, more upscale surface trims and materials, jewelled rotary drive selector and updated dashboard and centre console.

The equipment list also comprises a wireless smartphone charger, driver and front passenger ventilated seats, cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, leatherette seat upholstery, EPB with auto hold, in-car connected features, new Arcade.ev application, multiple airbags and so on. The Tata Punch EV will be sold in Standard and Long Range variants.

The former will get a 25 kWh battery pack and the latter will feature a larger 35 kWh battery. It will have a claimed range of just around 400 km on a single charge and will be capable of fast charging. The regular 3.3 kW AC charger and a 7.2 kW AC charger will be offered.