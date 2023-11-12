Tata Punch EV Spied Again With New Design Details, Launch Soon

Expected to debut by the end of 2023 or in early 2024, the Punch EV will be positioned below the recently facelifted Nexon EV

Tata Motors is currently sitting at the top of the electric vehicle space in the Indian market. With the launch of the Nexon EV Facelift, the company has taken a giant leap in every possible department ranging from equipment on offer to powertrain. Next in line EV from the Indian carmaker is the electrified Punch which has been in development for a very long time now. The test mule of the Punch EV has been spotted multiple times on the roads and we have gathered a lot of details about it. Let’s take a look at what the latest spy shots have to say.

Tata Punch EV: What The Latest Spy Shots Say?

While the Punch EV will retain the design from its ICE model, there will be plenty of changes to justify its eco-friendly tag. The side and rear profile of the electric car can be seen clearly in the latest spy shots along with a new front fascia. Although the car is heavily covered, we can spot the new front design which is bound to get the majority of changes in the Punch’s electric iteration.

To begin with, a new set of LED headlamps enclosed in an altered housing, an updated EV-specific grille and the LED light bar running across the width along with a redesigned front bumper will be a part of the package. Expect the front profile to draw inspiration from Nexon EV Facelift’s design, in line with the brand’s latest design direction.

Towards the sides, the Punch EV will get a new set of alloy wheels with rear wheel disc brakes and we have already seen this in previous spy images. The rear profile will remain more or less the same, however, will likely see the addition of a connected LED light bar. These design changes could trickle down to the ICE Punch, probably with the facelift model.

The interiors will also get some updates in the form of a new 10.25-inch infotainment system, Tata’s latest two-spoke steering wheel with the backlit logo and blue accents all around. Under the hood, we expect the Punch EV to draw power from a battery pack of roughly 30 kWh capacity, claiming a range of up to 350 kilometres on a single charge. There can be two range options at the time of launch, much like other EVs in the brand’s line-up.

If everything goes right, the Tata Punch EV will likely debut by the end of 2023 followed by its market launch soon after. As for the prices are concerned, we expect the EV to start around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom), thereby undercutting the Nexon EV by a good margin.