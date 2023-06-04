Tata Punch EV Sheds Camo In Unofficial Rendering, Looks Sharp

Before the official reveal of Tata Punch EV, expected to happen next year, fan-made renderings of the electric crossover have emerged online

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch an electrifying addition to its lineup with the Tata Punch EV. As an all-electric variant of the popular Tata Punch compact SUV, this upcoming vehicle promises to offer a sustainable and efficient driving experience. With the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in India, the Punch EV aims to make a significant impact in the domestic market.

Auto Journal India recently posted a digital rendering of the Tata Punch EV. This unofficial design render shows us what styling changes to the exterior would be. The electric crossover will get a new LED DRL bar, stretching across the front fascia, stylised at the ends for aggression. The front grille has been replaced by a ribbed panel, with a Tata Emblem embedded in the middle.

The front bumper has also been redesigned in these images, featuring a completely new main headlamp unit and side vents. There’s also a horizontal slat running across just above the air dam. The tri-arrow elements on the air dams remain unchanged though. Apart from that, we see redesigned, chunky, dual-tone allow wheels here.

The side and rear profiles seem to be unchanged here. Overall, the changes to the exterior design are pretty subtle. We don’t believe the Punch EV would feature any changes to the interior design over the regular petrol version. The tech and equipment on offer, like the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, etc., would also be the same.

The electric powertrain of Tata Punch EV is a complete mystery at the moment. Some media reports suggest that it could get the same one as the Tigor EV – a 26 kWh battery pack mated to a 74 bhp electric motor – which should offer an official driving range of around 300 km on a full charge.

Tata Punch EV is anticipated to be competitively priced, as the carmaker aims to make electric mobility more accessible to a wider audience. The exact pricing details will be revealed closer to the launch date, likely to happen next year. Considering the popularity of the petrol-powered Punch, the electric version has the potential to capture a huge chunk of the market.

