Tata Punch EV Revealed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open

Tata Punch EV is more premium than its ICE sibling and its bookings have opened today; becomes the first model to sit on the acti.ev platform

As expected, Tata Motors has unveiled the electric version of the Punch dubbed the Punch.ev and it will be positioned below the Nexon EV in the brand’s EV lineup. The reservations of the electrified micro SUV have begun in India for an initial token of Rs. 21,000. It will be available in the dedicated EV dealerships and select regular outlets.

The Tata Punch EV is the first model to be underpinned by the acti.ev platform and it gets a slew of updates inside and out compared to its ICE sibling. It draws plenty of inspiration from the recently launched Nexon EV facelift and features a closed-off front grille with charging port behind the Tata logo and above which the horizontal full-width LED DRLs can be seen.

The split headlamp cluster has been retained but it looks more in line with that of the Nexon EV while the front bumper has been redesigned with multiple vertical black slats and a prominent faux skid plate. Other visual highlights are Y-shaped graphics for the LED tail lamps, a revised rear bumper, newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels, and a spoiler.

While no official technical details are out yet, the Tata Punch EV will be equipped with 25 kWh battery pack in the Standard variant and the Long Range grade features a larger 35 kWh battery pack. The former comes with a 3.3 kW AC charger and the latter gets a 7.2 kW AC charger in addition while DC fast charging capability helps in reduced charging time.

We do expect the claimed driving range to be well over 400 km on a single charge in the top-spec variants. In a similar fashion to the exterior changes, the interior is heavily inspired by the latest Nexon EV with the presence of a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console, jewelled rotary drive selector and a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

The low-level trims will feature a seven-inch touchscreen and a digital console. The equipment list also boasts disc brakes on all four wheels, leather seat upholstery, EPB with auto hold, in-car connected features, cruise control, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging facility, a 360-degree camera system, six airbags, ABS, blind view monitor, and so on.

The Punch EV will compete directly with the Citroen eC3 and it will likely cost around Rs. 10.5 lakh for the base variant and it may go up to Rs. 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Standard variant will be sold in mart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ trims while the LR gets Adventure, Empowered and Empowered.