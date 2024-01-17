Tata Punch EV Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 10.99 Lakh

Tata Punch EV can be had with a 25 kWh or a 35 kWh battery pack with the latter having a claimed driving range of 421 km

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has today announced the launch of the Punch EV in the domestic market. The first model based on the second generation acti.ev platform carries a starting introductory price of Rs. 10.99 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 14.99 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom, pan India). The electric micro SUV can be booked at authorised dealerships across the country or online.

Speaking on the new launch, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, said, “Today marks a historic milestone in India’s EV journey as Tata.ev propels the nation into a new era of sustainable mobility with the launch of Punch.ev. Our unwavering mission to accelerate EV adoption has transformed the landscape, overcoming barriers wi th innovative solutions.” Punch.ev in brief

The Tata Punch EV or Punch.ev has been made available in two battery pack options – a 25 kWh battery offering an MIDC range of 315 km, and the larger 35 kWh option boasts an MIDC range of 421 km. These battery pack options work alongside a 60 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous AC Motor producing 114 Nm and a 90 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous AC Motor with 190 Nm of torque respectively.

Tata Punch EV Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom, Introductory) Smart Rs. 10.99 Lakh Smart+ Rs. 11.49 Lakh Adventure Rs. 11.99 Lakh Empowered Rs. 12.79 Lakh Empowered+ Rs. 13.29 Lakh LR Adventure Rs. 12.99 Lakh LR Empowered Rs. 13.99 Lakh LR Empowered+ Rs. 14.49 Lakh

The five-seater is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 140 kmph. The battery pack and motor of the Punch EV are IP67 rated for protection from dust and water with a warranty of 8 years or 1.60 lakh km (whichever is earlier). Additionally, the Long Range (LR) variant is available with the option of a 3.3kW and a 7.2 kW AC fast charger that can be installed either at home or at the workplace.

Tata Punch EV Performance Specifications Battery 25 kWh/35 kWh Power & Torque 60 kW & 114 Nm/90 kW & 190 Nm Claimed Range 315 km/421 km Top Speed 140 kmph 0-100 kmph 9.5 seconds

It can be replenished from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 56 minutes utilising any 50 kW DC fast charger. Digitally enhanced by smart lighting systems, the Tata Punch EV gains a charging indicator useful to indicate the SOC levels while the vehicle is charging; bi-functional LEDs coupled with the central position lamp that lights up its surroundings; welcome and goodbye signature, adding a greeting element when locked or unlocked.

The exterior is heavily influenced by the recently facelifted Nexon EV and the same can be said for the interior. The cabin features twin screens (a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console), a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, Arcade.ev app suite, touch-based controls, and a lot more.

The electric sunroof can be picked from options list in Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ variants while the optional 7.2 kW AC charger can be bought in the LR variants for an additional price of Rs. 50,000. It offers connectivity with multiple voice assistants including the Native “Hey Tata” assistant with 200+ commands in 6 languages, Alexa, Siri for Apple users and Google Assistant for Android users.

It is accompanied by the ZConnect connected car technology with smartwatch connectivity as standard. The equipment list comprises wireless smartphone charger, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and auto-dimming IRVM, 45W type-C USB port, ventilated leatherette seats, an electric sunroof, mood lights and an air purifier with AQI display.

Customers will also get paddle shifters with 4-level Multi-Mode Regeneration and OTA updates. Notable safety features are six airbags, ESP, ISOFIX anchorages and others as standard along with roll over mitigation, brake disc wiping, hydraulic fading compensation, SOS calling with E-Call & B-Call, electronic parking brake with Auto Hold, a 360 camera system, 16-inch LRR tyres, 190 mm unladen, ground clearance, 350 mm water wading capability, 90-degree opening doors, a flat 2nd-row floor, 366 litres of boot space, 14 litres of frunk volume, and 32 cubby holes for storage.