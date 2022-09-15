Tata Punch EV & Harrier Electric SUV Coming Next Year – Report

Tata Punch EV and Harrier electric SUV will reportedly be introduced sometime next year and they are currently in their testing phases

On the eve of World EV Day, Tata Motors announced that it would introduce as many as ten electric vehicles in the near future to strengthen its stand in the electric vehicle segment. The homegrown auto major is the country’s largest selling EV maker as the Nexon EV tops the list and carrying forward the momentum, more zero-emission models are definitely coming.

The company would bring in the Tiago EV soon as the launch plans had already been confirmed. According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Tata is working on an electrified version of the Harrier as it has entered its Alpha testing phase, meaning that it is currently in its initial validation stage to see if it will perform to the expectations.

The launch timeframe of the Tata Harrier-based electric SUV has not been made official yet but it will reportedly be introduced by the middle of next year. In addition, the report further noted that the Punch-based electric micro SUV is in its Beta testing stage ahead of its market debut in 2023. Tata has had a busy calendar year as the Curvv and Avinya EV concepts were unveiled.

The Tata Nexon EV’s portfolio was expanded with the inclusion of the Nexon EV Max with a larger battery pack and longer drive range. The chances of the Tata Punch EV getting positioned above the upcoming Tiago EV are high. Tata currently sells the Nexon EV and Tigor EV and the latter has also been well received amongst customers with good sales tally.

Both the Harrier-based electric SUV and Punch EV will likely sit on the modified versions of their respective ICE platforms. The Tiago EV and Punch EV could have several commonalities with the Tigor EV’s 26 kWh battery pack or the larger Li-ion battery found in the Nexon EV. Tata is also bracing to launch pure EVs based on the dedicated skateboard architecture in the coming years.

They will compete against Mahindra’s XUV.e and BE range of electric vehicles while Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will introduce their respective electric SUVs by the middle of this decade.